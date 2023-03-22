Renovation of the emergency department at Sovah Health-Danville will begin this summer and take about 15 months to complete, the hospital's new CEO told Danville City Council on Tuesday night.

During remarks to council, CEO Steve Heatherly also got an earful from council members over community perception and complaints regarding the hospital.

"The project has got a lot of moving parts, including having a temporary location on the second floor," Heatherly told council.

Sovah Health first announced two years ago a $12 million renovation to expand the size of its emergency department in Danville by 50%, from 14,000 square feet to 21,000 square feet.

The cost of the project is now more than $20 million.

Officials have said there will be no interruption in patient care.

"The project is being funded by Sovah Health's owner Lifepoint Health and is one of several exciting upgrades that are coming this year — including an upgraded cath lab and linear accelerator," Sovah officials said in a news release in January.

The second-floor temporary emergency department location will start in late June or early July, with renovations to begin soon after, Heatherly said.

"The project will take about 15 months to complete," he said. "We will be back in a new and improved space."

Officials first announced the project on April 6, 2021, during a ceremony in the parking lot across the street from the hospital’s emergency department entrance on South Main Street.

The number of rooms would grow from the current 22 full-sized rooms and six smaller rooms to 31 full-sized rooms.

Renovations, to be completed in phases, also will include relocation of the waiting area and ambulance bays to reduce congestion and improve access.

The expansion will accommodate the increasing need for emergency services in the community the hospital serves, which includes Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina, officials said during the ceremony on April 6, 2021. It will improve patient and staff flow, expand triage and reduce wait times.

Once it’s complete, the new emergency room will have a centrally located clinical workstation, making it faster and easier for clinicians to move through the space and provide a clear view of patients areas at all times, officials said. A new patient monitoring system also will be included in the project.

There have been no major upgrades to the emergency department since 1995.

LifePoint Health, which owns the hospital, is paying for the construction. Since buying the hospital in 2005, LifePoint has made more than $100 million in capital improvements at the facility, then-CEO Alan Larson said during the announcement.

The upcoming Caesars Virginia casino in Danville played a role in the company’s willingness to invest in the project, Sovah Health-Danville's then-Chief Operating Officer John Kent told the Danville Register & Bee in April 2021.

The hospital has been a part of Danville since 1884 and at its current location since 1927.

Sovah Health has two hospital campuses — the other is in Martinsville.

Perception

During his remarks to City Council, Heatherly mentioned the hospital's issues with community perception of patient care at the facility.

"One of the things I've come to understand is Sovah has perception problems in the community," he said. "We're going to work diligently to do better."

Heatherly, who replaced Larson in January as CEO, said one of the things that drew him to the position was Danville's passion for growth and economic development and how the hospital can play a role in that.

The health care industry is struggling with labor shortages, inflation and supply-chain issues, he said.

"There aren't easy solutions," Heatherly said. "Our approach is going to be to lean into our community, understand needs and understand opportunities for improvement."

One City Council member did not hold back when telling Heatherly about the hospital's flawed reputation in the community.

"We've had some challenges in our city at our hospital," council member Sherman Saunders told Heatherly, adding that he was not there to blame or give Heatherly a hard time.

"A lot of people have had many concerns about your hospital," Saunders said.

He told Heatherly that he hoped Lifepoint views the video of City Council's meeting from Tuesday night.

Wait times in the emergency room are very long sometimes, Saunders said. He experienced it himself when he took someone there.

"Once, I waited five hours," Saunders said, adding that they had to go to another facility for care because the health issue was serious.

While council supports the hospital, Saunders said he was concerned about the level of care Sovah Health-Danville would be able to provide with growth coming to the city.

"We're working hard to bring industries and businesses here to our city, to our region," and they want to know if their workers will be able to get treatment when health issues arise, Saunders said.

"If there are issues there, that reflects badly on our city," Saunders said.

Saunders, who was mayor from 2008-16, said his cellphone rang all the time with issues and concerns.

Saunders told Heatherly he went to a meeting at a business when he was mayor. The business had just hired a new human resources manager from Detroit.

The HR manager told Saunders that they had taken one of their employees to the emergency room after that person became ill.

"They said, 'I will never take him there again,'" Saunders recalled. "What they said was, 'I wouldn't take my dog to your hospital.'"

Lifepoint needs to know what people are saying about its facility, Saunders said.

"As we bring in more jobs here and bring in more industry, more people, we want them to get the care that they need," he said.

Gary Miller, a cardiologist on staff with Sovah Health-Danville, reminded everyone that the emergency room is about to be renovated. Many emergency and public-safety workers and other residents signed Miller's petition to get the facility revamped, he pointed out.

It will be uncomfortable for patients to have to go upstairs to the emergency room during the remodel, Miller said.

"We'll get through this and in the end result, it's going to be a start-of-the-art, top-notch, No. 1 emergency room in the area," he said. "So, I'm looking forward to that."

Other complaints

Councilmen Lee Vogler said the hospital is the one topic he's heard the most complaints about in his 11 years as councilman.

"Probably the most complaints I've heard about anything in that 11 years is unfortunately something that we as council have very little control over and that is things within our hospital," Vogler said.

Reminding Heatherly that the hospital's problems are not his fault, Vogler added, "You've got your work cut out for you."

There are a lot of great people working at the hospital, but they are understaffed and overworked and have had "a lot on their plate," Vogler said.

Also, there are many people who go to the emergency room when they don't need to, he added.

"It's taking up the very limited space that you have, which is adding to the wait times that councilman Saunders mentioned," Vogler said, asking what Heatherly plans to do to address that.

Every ER treats patients that don't have to be treated there, Heatherly said. There are two strategies to address that, he said.

One way is to make sure that the hospital has a sufficient number of primary care physicians in the area that have easy access to their practices, he said.

Another strategy — which Sovah will evaluate — is looking at the need for an urgent care that is an integrated part of its organization somewhere in the community, Heatherly said.

Council member Madison Whittle asked Heatherly, "What is your strategy to change?"

"We've got to fill in some gaps around medical specialties that exist within our communities," Heatherly responded.

For example, Sovah Health-Danville does not have full gastroenterology coverage at its facility.

"So that in itself creates a problem in the emergency department," Heatherly said, adding that patients needing a gastroenterologist have to be transferred to another facility.

Cardiology, orthopedics and general surgery, "we've got to fill in those gaps," he said. Sovah also needs to focus on paying competitive wages, but that may not necessarily solve staffing problems if there are not enough workers, he said.

Also, the hospital must be fully engaged with the community, he added.

"That's the only why I know for a hospital in a rural community to be successful," Heatherly said.