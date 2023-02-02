Danville is preparing for increased traffic from the Caesars Virginia casino resort when it opens.

Officials plan to install a stoplight at Bishop Road and Memorial Drive to meet the heightened volume of vehicles at the intersection next to Frank's Italian Restaurant.

The project will cost $400,000 and will be paid for by Caesars as part of its agreement with the city to cover such expenses related to infrastructure needs resulting from the casino, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

An analysis performed for the intersection called for a stoplight there.

"A traffic signal warrant study was performed at this intersection and it met the warrants for a signal," Danville city engineer Brian Dunevant said. "It is expected there will be more daily traffic entering and exiting Bishop Road at Memorial Drive when the casino opens."

A request for proposals seeking bids from potential contractors was sent out in December and responses were due Wednesday. City officials will review the proposals and select a firm for the project.

"It is expected to begin construction this spring and be fully operational in spring of 2024," Dunevant said.

No other changes to traffic infrastructure are currently planned, officials said.

A separate, overall traffic study released in March 2021 found that the existing transportation network in the Schoolfield area can handle a casino at the former Dan River Inc., but roundabouts and other improvements could be made at intersections to deal with increased traffic.

The study on the traffic impacts from a Ceasars Virginia casino was conducted by EPR, PC in Charlottesville at a cost of $27,500. The report was completed in February 2021.

“The traffic associated with the proposed casino project can generally be accommodated by the surrounding transportation network with some improvements,” the report found.

It recommended directional signing and turn lane improvements at intersections in the area.

The study focused on the intersections at Memorial Drive and West Main Street, as well Memorial Drive’s intersections at Bishop Road, Piedmont Drive and Park Avenue. It also looked at West Main Street’s intersections at Bishop Road, Wood Avenue and Park Avenue.

EPR’s report mentioned roundabouts as possibilities at the intersection of Bishop Road and the driveway at the Schoolfield site, and at West Main Street and Park Avenue to address expected growth in traffic volume.

A roundabout is a circular intersection — with no traffic signals or stop signs — where drivers travel counterclockwise around a center island. Drivers yield to traffic in the roundabout before entering and then leaving it to go to their desired street.

The traffic impact assessment’s purpose was to understand changes in traffic flows that could result from redevelopment at Schoolfield and help the city plan for possible transportation projects.

According to the study, the casino at Schoolfield is expected to bring 1,651 “new external trips” to the site during peak afternoon and evening hours when the resort is full or during events.

The report also recommended improving bicycle and pedestrian access consistent with the Danville Comprehensive Plan, including widening sidewalks, adding bicycle facilities and installing crosswalks, and pedestrian push buttons.