Newcomer announces mayoral run in Chatham; current mayor not seeking reelection

Davis, 51, officially announced her plans Wednesday. Chatham Town Council’s election is Nov. 8.

“I have been serving the Chatham community through civic organizations and volunteer groups, and now I feel led to serve the town and its citizens through public office,” Davis said in a news release.

Her priorities include continuing progress on water and sewer system improvements and the Cherrystone Dam Project, as well as Chatham’s streets, parks and cemeteries.

If elected, Davis also pledges to support Chatham Town Council in making difficult decisions regarding the management of town funds and projects.

“I recognize the delicate balance necessary to be fiscally responsible, but still invest in important infrastructure and economic development projects,” she said in the news release. “I also understand the importance of building relationships with the county and board of supervisors to represent the interests of Chatham and its citizens. I look forward to being available to citizens and for committee meetings, and acting as liaison between the citizens and town council.”

A real estate agent with Wilkins & Co. in Pittsylvania County, Davis is president of Chatham First and is a member and past president of Chatham Rotary Club. She serves as area governor for Rotary’s Chatham and Danville clubs.

“I have worked with Chatham First on beautification projects like Giles Corner and Silas Moore Park,” she said. “I also worked with the town through Chatham Rotary Club on community projects like the Hometown Heroes July 4th Celebration.”

In addition, Davis is a member of Chatham Garden Club, having served as past chair of Historic Garden Week, which includes the Chatham and Danville garden clubs, and on the Tourism Advisory Board through the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

“I understand the importance of attracting visitors to our town and the revenue that brings,” she said in her statement. “Hargrave Military Academy and Chatham Hall bring many families to our town, and they need places to eat, shop, and stay. I have worked with Chatham First to call attention to the need for a hotel, and I am also working to bring a Community Business Launch program to the town in 2023.”

Davis grew up in Danville and is a graduate of George Washington High School and Mary Baldwin University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design.

She began her career in sales and design, and worked for M&M Furniture before joining the Chatham Star-Tribune as an advertising sales representative and sales manager.

She left the newspaper in 2015 to become director of the then-new Reid Street Gallery, an art gallery in Chatham started by Ben and Betty Davenport. While there, she expanded the business to offer a gift shop, restaurant and community gathering spot for clubs, groups and families.

Davis lives on Davis Road in Chatham with her husband, Tim, who spent 25 years as editor of the Star-Tribune before leaving the newspaper to join Davenport Energy Inc. in 2015.

The couple has a daughter and three sons, two of whom are Chatham residents.

Chatham voters will elect a mayor and three council members in November.

The mayor serves a two-year term and appoints committees, conducts meetings and represents the town throughout the year. The mayor also votes in the event of a tie vote.

Chatham’s current mayor, Will Pace, announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election as your mayor,” Pace, 35, announced in a Facebook post.

First elected to town council in 2016, Pace was elected as Chatham’s youngest mayor two years later.

He cited a busy schedule, including a new job in the Virginia House of Delegates, as the reason for stepping down. Pace is active in state, county and local public service.

“These last several months have been the busiest and most time-consuming periods of my life,” he wrote. “In 2022, I started a new job in the House of Delegates, a job that I really enjoy, but will eventually require that I spend significantly more time out of town.”

He is chairman of the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee and has also served as chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee.

“These existing work and public service commitments combined with the upcoming 2023 and 2024 state and federal election cycles will further increase the demands on my time,” he wrote. “While I love what I do, these many commitments have had an impact on my ability to maintain a balance between public service, my job, and my personal life.”

