'Now it’s in the hands of the citizens:': Casino question officially on November ballot

There have not been any formal surveys or polling surrounding the question of a casino done by the city, but Councilman Lee Vogler and Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said that most of the feedback they’ve heard has been very positive.
“I’ve heard from just very very small numbers of people that were … apprehensive about it,” Vogler said.
Late Thursday afternoon, a judge signed an order that leaves the final decision on whether a casino gaming facility will be legally permitted in the city in the citizens hands.
“Now it’s in the hands of the citizens, and I’m looking forward to them making a decision,” Jones said. “I’ll live with whatever decision the citizens make.”
The order signed by Circuit Judge Joseph Milam officially puts a casino referendum on the ballot for the general election on November 3. The yes or no question on the ballot will read:
“Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Danville, Virginia, at 1100 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541(former Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division Site) as approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?”
After receiving pre-certification from the Virginia Lottery Board in July, the City Council petitioned the court to pass the order at its meeting on Tuesday. The order requires that notice of the referendum be published in a newspaper for three weeks leading up to Nov. 3.
Even though the November referendum is months away, city leaders have already been active in planning, including selecting Paradise, Nevada-based Caesar’s Entertainment as the casino operator in May. Since the beginning of the project almost two years ago, the goal has always been to set the city up well if they choose to allow a casino project, City Manager Ken Larking said.
“We’ve been focused on making sure that the city is positioned to have the best possible outcome, should the people of Danville vote to allow casino gaming,” Larking said.
Added Vogler: “The main thing that I’ve wanted to do this whole time was put it in front of the people and let them make the ultimate decision."
Danville leaders announced in mid-May that they picked Caesar's Entertainment as the company to complete the casino project, if approved by the voters, at the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site. The company would invest $400 million and create 1,300 jobs with average annual pay between $35,000 and $47,000. The company hopes to build a facility with 500 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
“We had several casino companies compete for the right to be named Danville’s preferred casino gaming operator and, because of that, we are confident that the resulting casino resort will be the highest quality and will provide excellent employment options for our community,” Larking said.
Danville officials have already expressed interest in expanding the city’s airport in preparation for traffic which would come with a casino resort. City leaders recently commissioned a study to look at how they could best use the expected $34 million in annual revenue.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.