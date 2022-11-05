Officials hope second time's the charm for Pittsylvania County sales tax measure

The 2022 election season culminates Tuesday with voters choosing among local and congressional candidates and, in Pittsylvania County, whether they want to increase the sales tax to pay for school renovations.

After a proposed 1% sales-tax increase was defeated by 14 votes last year, county officials hope to succeed in getting it passed this time around.

"I'm getting positive responses from people in the community," said Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones.

There are eight schools in the county that were built in the 1960s and earlier and in need of a total of $70 million in updates, Jones said. Those schools include Brosville, Stony Mill, Union Hall, Southside, Kentuck, Chatham, Mount Airy and Hurt elementary schools.

Renovations would include adding classrooms to eliminate mobile units, new heating-and-air systems, replacing old windows and adding double-entry systems in schools to make sure visitors are buzzed into a second set of doors before they are allowed into the building, Jones said.

"We have 26 mobile units that need to be replaced and bring those children inside," Jones said.

New roofs are also needed, he said.

Officials also want to add programs at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center, including welding, auto tech, EMT and health sciences and industrial maintenance, Jones said.

Martha Walker, head of the group that has led the effort to get the proposal approved, Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, pointed out that the county has very few financial resources.

Unlike an increase in the real estate tax, a bump in sales tax distributes the tax burden more fairly among everyone, supporters said.

"They [county officials] can generate funds for capital improvements from the real estate tax, they could borrow money, but this 1% sales tax gives an opportunity for equitable taxation for not only everyone who is a resident of Pittsylvania County, but everyone who comes into Pittsylvania County as a guest," Walker said Friday.

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram agreed.

"The beauty of this 1% sales tax ... is that we are allowing others that pass through that don't live here to help pay for the renovations of our schools," Ingram said.

It's a tax on purchasing items, so those who don't want to pay it can choose not to buy, he added.

"It's a tax by choice," Ingram said.

Though he doesn't like taxes, they are needed to enable the county's system to operate, he said.

Revenue generated from the tax increase would enable the county to spend the money on school renovations without dipping into the general fund, Ingram said. That frees up general fund money for distribution among county departments, he added.

The county had to get permission from the Virginia General Assembly to have the question put on the ballot.

Last year, voters narrowly rejected the same proposal and 2022 is the county's second and last chance to seek approval for the tax increase. If it fails, it cannot be re-entered onto the ballot.

Increasing the sales tax would bring it up to 6.3%, which is less than the 6.75% to 7.5% charged in North Carolina and on par with that of Danville. Voters in Danville approved a 1% sales tax increase in November to fund school projects.

The question on the ballot ballot asks: “Should Pittsylvania County be authorized to levy a general retail sales tax at a rate not to exceed one percent (1%), provided the revenue from the sales tax shall be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Pittsylvania County and that the sales tax shall expire by September 30, 2042?”

The duration of the sales tax increase would be 20 years, instead of the proposed 30 years that was on the November 2021 ballot.

If approved, the tax increase would generate an estimated $3.3 million in annual revenue.

Supporters are more optimistic that voters will approve the tax question this year.

"We've had great support from industry and business leaders and civic groups in the county," Jones said, adding that school officials and others campaigning for the tax have met with parents as well.

Walker said her group and other supporters had more time to prepare for the campaign, unlike last year.

"We really didn't get organized until the end of August [2021]," Walker said. "That gave us nine weeks."

Also, everyone was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which made people reluctant to meet in groups to talk, she added.

Her group knocked on doors in Gretna and Hurt this year, and has attended every sporting event, Walker said.

"I think the voters are better informed," she said. "The voters understand that this is serious, that our children need this to create a better educational environment. I think the voters are going to respond positively."

Lower voter turnout

As for local and Congressional races, registrars are busy preparing for Tuesday.

In both Danville and the county, early voting turnout from late September through most of last week has not been as heavy as last year.

"We're not quite as high as I had thought, but we have still been busy," said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.

As of early last week, 2,300 had voted in-person early in the county and 1,096 had cast a ballot by mail so far, for a total of 3,396, Keesee said. That's down from 3,801 and 913 early votes last year, respectively, or 4,714 total.

Voters in Danville have shown a similar decline in interest in early voting so far this election season. The city had 4,531 early voters (3,117 in person and 1,414 by mail) in 2021, the first year early voting was an option in Virginia.

"We can only compare [this year's turnout] to last year," said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty.

This year, there have been just 3,475 voters casting early ballots, with 2,088 in person and 1,387 by mail, Petty said.

As for expected turnout in the city, Petty predicts 48% of the city's 28,736 registered voters to participate this year. Danville had 45.5% turnout last year, when the governor's seat was up for grabs.

Keesee anticipates about 40% of the county's 45,620 registered voters to participate Tuesday.

A form of voter ID — such as a driver’s license, utility bill, paycheck stub or a bank statement with a name and address — is required for a voter to cast their ballot. Photo identification is not required.

Ballot items

Voters in the Dan River Region will choose who will be their next congressional representative for the 5th District and pick among candidates in their respective local contests.

Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg face off in the congressional race.

On Danville City Council, Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Gary Miller and Danville City Councilmen James Buckner and Bryant Hood are all running to keep their seats. Two challengers, Petrina Carter and Maureen Belko, are also on the ballot.

On the Danville School Board, three seats are in contention as well as a fourth seat vacated by Renee Hughes, who resigned in November 2021. A special election will be held for filling out the remainder of her term.

Keisha Averett, who is currently in Hughes’ former seat after being appointed, is running for a full four-year term on the school board. Takessa C.S. “Keisha” Walker also seeks to take Hughes’ place.

As for the three full-term seats, incumbents Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins are not running for reelection, but Ty’Quan Graves is on the ballot to keep his position on the school board.

Kushana Galloway, Keith Silverman and Michael Pritchett are also on the ballot for the three full-term seats, Petty said.

In Pittsylvania County, voters in the towns of Chatham, Gretna and Hurt will pick who they want to represent them on town council.

County voters in the Banister District will cast ballots to fill in a seat on the county school board vacated by Raymond Ramsey. Willie Fitzgerald, who was appointed to fill that slot until the special election Tuesday, is running to serve out the remainder of Ramsey’s term.

In Chatham, Alisa Bradford Davis and Irvin Perry are vying for the mayoral seat currently held by William Pace, who did not run for reelection.

Three council positions are also up for election in Chatham. Incumbents Janet Royster Bishop and William Black seek to hold on to their seats on Chatham Town Council, and challengers Tommie-Jo Lewis and Teresa Easley are also running for a council slot. Easley has previously served on council.

Council member Andrew Wall did not seek reelection.

In Gretna, Mayor Keith Motley is running for reelection, as well as three incumbents who seek to keep their slots on town council — Michael L. Bond, Deborah P. Moran, and Michael D. Burnette.

Hurt Town Council incumbents Gary N. Poindexter and Shirley M. Barksdale-Hill are running to keep their seats. A third seat held by Donney Johnson, who is not running for reelection, is being sought by Robert W. Majure.

Christopher L. Perdieu, an incumbent, is also running in a special election to serve out the remainder of the previous office holder’s term on Hurt Town Council.