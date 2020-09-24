Officials peak inside former Dan River Inc. facility eyed as new police headquarters

Danville officials got a glimpse Thursday of what a new police station could look like at the former Dan River Inc. executive building off Memorial Drive.
Led by Danville’s city manager and the police chief, their tour provided an opportunity for leaders to take a look at where a new public entrance and records area would be, as well as a community room with a prep kitchen, investigations room, chief’s office and an outside community area.
The Danville Police Department has been headquartered at its current location in the Municipal Building’s bottom floor since 1926. Its current setup is outdated and lacks adequate space, officials said.
An overall study of needed space conducted for the city in 2016 and a more detailed analysis focusing on the department both found a shortage of room for basic functions.
“The needs of the department were not being met,” City Manager Ken Larking said just before leading officials on the tour on a cloudy Thursday afternoon.
The event, which included mostly members of Danville City Council and the police department, was technically a City Council meeting that included the tour.
Tucked away behind trees off a long, gated driveway west of Bishop Road, this former executive building at Dan River Inc. resembles the headquarters of a federal agency or a lab.
Inside was what appeared to be 1970s-era interior, with beige and tan walls and faded and stained carpet. Scuffed and scraped dark-brown hardwood floors could also be seen.
During the tour, police Maj. Chris Wiles said the new community room would be the size of half a gymnasium.
“It’s going to be set up so just about anything can be done,” Wiles said.
The community room would be used for events, focus groups, working with youth and helping formerly incarcerated people return to the community as productive citizens.
Police Chief Scott Booth told officials the new headquarters would be more secure than the existing police location.
“It would be a more secure secure facility, but a more inviting facility,” Booth said.
In the courtyard where an outdoor community space would be located, Booth said that area would be used for public engagement.
“You need to have space where you interact with people and problem-solve,” Booth said.
Council member Sherman Saunders asked what the life of the new facility would be. Mayor Alonzo Jones also wanted to know how much more space the police department will need to make for the casino that could come to Schoolfield.
“This facility and the additional will allow us meet those expansion needs,” Booth said.
The city has chosen Blair Construction in Pittsylvania County for the project, if it comes to fruition, to rehab the existing structure at 2291 Memorial Drive and build a new one as well.
The add-on building would be about 15,000 square feet, said Emmett Lifsey, senior architect with Architectural Partners in Lynchburg. There would be a connector from both floors of the existing building to the newly built structure, he said. The addition would include a basketball court and locker rooms for officers.
An overall space-needs assessment conducted for the city in 2016 found the Danville Police Department needed an extra 25,302 square feet of space. The department occupies about 13,482 square feet at the Municipal Building, Green Street, Third Avenue and beneath the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.
A second study in 2018, focused on the police department’s space needs, found the department needs nearly 48,000 square feet to accommodate the department’s 131 sworn personnel and 17 civilian staff. It also listed the Memorial Drive site as a recommended new location.
The new location would add about 35,000 square feet to meet that projected 48,000 needed.
Whether this estimated $17.7 million project is built largely would be contingent on voters’ approval Nov. 3 of the Caesars Entertainment casino resort and whether Danville City Council supports the project.
“We would need new revenue to cover the costs,” Larking said.
In a letter to City Council, Booth said the city would use about $5.9 million of payment money from Caesars to pay toward up-fits for new construction and set aside two years of lease payments the city would pay for one of the buildings for the new station.
The project would include historic renovation of the existing building, with the developer using historic tax credits to lower the project’s cost, and construction of a new building on a separate lot for $8 million, Booth wrote.
Danville issued a request for proposals for the project in May and Blair Construction was selected from among three candidates.
Larking said the other proposals were $25 million or more, but Blair’s offer was the most cost-effective.
The property, including the existing structure that would be renovated at Memorial Drive, would be subdivided from the rest of the property and it would be leased for 15 years by the city, with a first right of refusal on the property beginning in the eighth year.
The lease payment would be about $965,000 per year. The property is owned by 2291 Memorial LLC.
Booth wrote the additional, new building would be next to the existing structure and the developer would finance the cost of construction under the following terms: a $2.9 million upfront payment toward specific tenant up-fits and $546,885.12 per year for seven years with a $2.8 million balloon payment on the first day of year eight.
