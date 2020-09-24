Officials peak inside former Dan River Inc. facility eyed as new police headquarters

“We would need new revenue to cover the costs,” Larking said.

In a letter to City Council, Booth said the city would use about $5.9 million of payment money from Caesars to pay toward up-fits for new construction and set aside two years of lease payments the city would pay for one of the buildings for the new station.

The project would include historic renovation of the existing building, with the developer using historic tax credits to lower the project’s cost, and construction of a new building on a separate lot for $8 million, Booth wrote.

Danville issued a request for proposals for the project in May and Blair Construction was selected from among three candidates.

Larking said the other proposals were $25 million or more, but Blair’s offer was the most cost-effective.

The property, including the existing structure that would be renovated at Memorial Drive, would be subdivided from the rest of the property and it would be leased for 15 years by the city, with a first right of refusal on the property beginning in the eighth year.

The lease payment would be about $965,000 per year. The property is owned by 2291 Memorial LLC.

Booth wrote the additional, new building would be next to the existing structure and the developer would finance the cost of construction under the following terms: a $2.9 million upfront payment toward specific tenant up-fits and $546,885.12 per year for seven years with a $2.8 million balloon payment on the first day of year eight.

