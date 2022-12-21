Officials seek to name part of Berry Hill Road after Danville councilman, former Pittsylvania County supervisor

A portion of Berry Hill Road could be on its way to being named after a Danville city councilman and a former Pittsylvania County supervisor.

Danville City Council voted 8-0 during its meeting Tuesday night to support the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors' request to the state to name part of the road after the late Coy Harville and current City Councilman Sherman Saunders.

If approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the move would rename the northern part of Va. 311/Berry Hill Road to Harville-Saunders Highway, or "Lane" or "Road" or other designation.

The name change would show recognition and appreciation for Harville's and Saunders' contribution toward creation and development of the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill.

"It's very well deserved," City Councilman James Buckner said after making the motion to approve the agenda item.

Council members applauded following Buckner's motion.

The section that would be renamed runs from U.S. 58 west to the intersection of the proposed connector road that would serve the mega park.

The 3,500-acre industrial mega park in southwestern Pittsylvania County was purchased nearly 15 years ago by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint entity that includes members of Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Saunders and Harville served as chairman of RIFA, which purchased mega park for $13 million, with the city and county paying $6.5 million each.

Harville died on Aug. 9 at 79.

"This [vote] was a no-brainer," said Vice Mayor Gary Miller. "Harville and Saunders were there at the very beginning of the mega park project."

Local officials hope to attract a major industry and thousands of jobs to the Berry Hill site.

Saunders, who did not seek to have the road named after him, abstained from the vote.

"I want to thank all the council members for this," Saunders said when his name was called for his turn to vote. "It was not expected, and I'm extremely humbled by this."

He added that his decision to abstain was not a vote against himself and that he would, however, sign any documents required for the renaming.

Councilman Larry Campbell Jr. pointed out Saunders' work for Pittsylvania County Community Action, for which Saunders was executive director.

"We honor you, Sherman, for your work" for more than 30 years in the community, Campbell said.

Saunders has served on council for more than 25 years, starting from 1996-2000. In 2001, he was appointed to council to serve the remainder of Danny Marshall's unexpired term after Marshall won the election for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Saunders has been on council since then.

RIFA has already approved a resolution supporting the county's request.

Riverfront park

In another matter, City Council will likely approve using most of $2.5 million in unexpected extra revenues from meals, lodging and sales taxes to cover the remaining cost of the $12.6 million base bid for construction of the Riverfront Park.

About $2.1 million would go toward the park project and $400,000 would be used for the city's general fund contingency costs. City Manager Ken Larking said he would like to use some of the contingency money for an employee pay study.

Council held a first reading of the $2.5 million proposal Tuesday night and will vote on the item at its next meeting in January.

"The $2.5 million does enable us to move forward with the project," Larking told City Council.

City Councilman Lee Vogler pointed out that the $2.5 million in revenue is above what the city had budgeted for this year.

"We're doing better than we expected," Vogler said.

The money will put shovels in the ground for a park officials have been talking about for more than six years, he said.

Councilman Madison Whittle expressed opposition to putting the money toward the park.

"I'm not a park hater," Whittle said, adding that the city should take money from Duke Energy provided to the city following the February 2014 coal ash spill and use it to fix Danville's existing parks.

"We've got a recession coming and 1,100 employees we're responsible for," Whittle said.

He express concerns over "the headwinds that are coming."

But Miller disagreed with Whittle over the park.

"I'm a park lover," Miller said. "I think this is going to be a jewel for the city."

Larking said an extra $2 million is still needed for a pier that will be built as part of the project. But that cost was not included in the base bid.

The city is still seeking donations for the project.