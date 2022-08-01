Operating, lease agreements for Danville's White Mill project to be voted on next week

It looks like agreements for parties involved in the White Mill project will be approved next week.

The Danville Industrial Development Authority will vote during its meeting Aug. 9 whether to approve an operating agreement among the IDA, The Alexander Company and David G. Vos to form 424 Memorial Drive Managing Member LLC.

The board will also vote whether to approve a master lease agreement between White Mill MT 1 LLC and the IDA.

"These are partnership agreements that admit the investors/partners and memorialize financial commitments and responsibilities with respect to the project," said Kendra Bishop, spokesperson with The Alexander Company in Madison, Wisconsin.

The partners and investors include state and federal tax investors, as well as the new managing member and its partners, Bishop said.

White Mill MT 1 LLC provides a mechanism for tax credit investor's equity, security and returns, while 424 Memorial Drive Managing Member LLC will manage the partnership among the IDA, The Alexander Company, Vos and its books, Bishop said.

Construction of the project — now pegged at $85 million — is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, likely in October, Bishop said. The first phase of the project is expected to be complete at the end of 2024.

"The construction timeline is expected to occur over 24 months," Bishop said.

Phase one of the project includes the core and shell of the building, followed by residential apartments and commercial space, Bishop said. The second phase, which would be the upper three floors of the eastern third of the building, is not yet scheduled, she said.

The Alexander Company, in a joint venture with the IDA, plans to bring new apartments and new commercial space to the White Mill building.

Plans for the White Mill project include 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces. In addition, the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site is being restored. The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail.

There are also plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature and to provide about 1.12 acres fronting the Dan River for an extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

Rehab Builders is the contractor for The Alexander Company's portion of the project.

The company "brings great expertise in adaptive reuse and historic preservation," Bishop said.

"Rehab Builders worked with us on Printworks Mill [apartment project in Greensboro, North Carolina], as well as other projects in the River District of Danville," she said.

On June 21, the IDA voted to extend its agreement with The Alexander Company for development of the White Mill building through Dec. 31, 2023.

A delay in finalizing financing for building the commercial portion of the project was the reason for the move.

The original memorandum of understanding expired in May.

The Alexander Company and the IDA signed that memorandum of understanding during a ceremony in May 2021 at the Danville Family YMCA across the Dan River from the White Mill.

Entering into the partnership — instead of having the company buy the property outright — allows the use of historic tax credits for the project.

The IDA owns the White Mill property, but the authority agreed to admit the Alexander Company into the ownership structure as part of the memorandum of understanding.

Construction still hasn’t started on the project along Memorial Drive, and the anticipated cost of the endeavor has risen three times since May 2021.

As for financing for the project, it will be closed after execution of the final partnership documents, loan documents, construction contract, management agreements, and other due diligence items, Bishop said.