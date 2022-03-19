Outdoor alcohol consumption may be allowed in part of downtown Danville

River District visitors may soon be able to walk the streets and mingle downtown with a beer or cocktail in their hand outdoors.

Danville City Council will vote at its upcoming meeting April 5 whether to establish a designated outdoor refreshment area within the River District.

The bulk of the zone would include Craghead, Bridge, Market, North Union, South Union, Patton, Wilson, Newton, Spring, Floyd and Main streets downtown, as well as parts of Monument and Lynn streets.

Within that 159-acre area in the River District, visitors would be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at an establishment and move freely on foot within the zone.

City officials say the zone would attract more tourists to the area and enhance the appeal of the River District, especially with the number of bars, restaurants and other amenities downtown.

"The River District would be the logical place for it," said City Councilman Lee Vogler. "It's already kind of our central hub and it's walkable, with the number of restaurants down there and there will be more coming in the next couple of years."

A state law that went into effect July 1, 2021, allows localities to establish up to three designated outdoor refreshment areas.

Under Danville's proposed zone, visitors would be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages at certain places within the refreshment area including outdoor seating, public sidewalks, public plazas and private businesses without ABC licenses (contingent upon consent of each individual business owner).

"No alcohol may be consumed upon privately-owned property within the outdoor refreshment area, unless such privately-owned property consents," the proposed ordinance states.

In addition, the property owner can make a person leave their property at any time, the proposed ordinance states.

Alcohol consumed within the area must be in paper, plastic or similar disposable containers of no more than 16 ounces. They must also display the name and logo of the ABC-licensed business where the drinks were bought, according to the proposed city ordinance.

There are about 10 ABC-licensed establishments that would be in the designated area, including Me's Burgers & Brews, Funky's Arcade Bar, Culture Restaurant and Grill, Ballad Brewing, Golden Leaf Bistro, Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria, Dell'Anno's Pizza Kitchen, Cotton at Riverside Mill, Dry Fork Fruit Distillery and Grizzly's Hatchet House and River City Escapes.

Christy Wall, owner at Grizzly's and River City Escapes, said the designated outdoor refreshment area would be an added benefit to the River District as a walkable destination.

"It creates more of a social environment where people can kind of walk around, see each other and socialize," Wail said. "There's a festival atmosphere it creates and having that all the time is really cool."

The rules would forbid individuals from drinking alcoholic beverages on or inside city-owned property within the zone. However, a separate ABC license would allow consumption for events within the Danville Science Center, Community Market, Carrington Pavilion and any city park or recreation trail.

Under the city's proposed ordinance, the zone would shut down from midnight to 8 a.m.

The city's mayor expressed support for establishing the area in the River District, where the Danville Wine Festival, Bright Leaf Brew Fest, Shrimp Fest and other related events are held.

"This is expanding it," Alonzo Jones said. "We're trying to bring young adults back here to Danville and sometimes we have so many restrictions. I think this is a way to bring young people to our hometown."

First in the region

If Danville City Council approves the outdoor refreshment zone during its April 5 meeting, the city would be the first in the Southside region to have such an amenity.

"It just offers another element, something folks can do here that they can't really do anywhere else," said City Councilman James Buckner. "It attracts businesses and folks as well who want to be able to walk from one place to the other with an open container."

Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski, City Attorney Clarke Whitfield and Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson have been working on researching and setting up an ordinance allowing an outdoor refreshment area.

"It was an initiative of a couple of City Council members," Whitfield said, mentioning Vogler as one of them.

If council approves the zone, the next step would be obtaining an ABC license for an entity to administer the outdoor refreshment area, Plachcinski said. It will likely be a non-profit organization, said Whitfield, who would not say who the group would be.

Besides the River District, city officials would have the option of establishing the designation for two other zones in Danville.

"We really haven't considered it at this stage," Dodson said when asked what other sections of the city would be looked at for a zone. "This will be a good experiment to see how this works. We're happy to see this go forward."

Schoolfield, where the Caesars Virginia casino will open in late 2023, and North Main hill are two other possibilities, Plachcinski said.

"As we are looking at the casino coming, we need to make sure we are on top of ways of bringing visitors to other parts of the city [such as the River District]," said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association.

As for whether customers would be allowed to buy drinks at one ABC-licensed establishment and bring them inside another that is licensed within the zone, Dodson said he was not sure.

A local representative with the ABC did not respond to questions from the Danville Register & Bee by deadline Friday.

Either way, "It makes our waiting room a lot bigger," said Rod Tomlinson, chief beer officer with Me's Burgers and Brews.

"For us, it would be great if you could buy a beer and stand outside and wait," he said.

As for the upcoming Riverfront Park planned near the corner of Memorial Drive and Main Street, a separate ABC licensed for certain events there would be permitted.

"Otherwise, it's not allowed," Whitfield said of drinking within the park.

There would be signs set up indicating the boundaries of the outdoor refreshment zone.

Questions

Justin Ferrell, co-owner at Culture Restaurant and Grill on Spring Street, said he was a fan of establishing the zone. But there are questions.

"We have to think about it as far as making it beneficial for the business," Ferrell said.

If a customer brings alcohol from another establishment (assuming it would be allowed) inside his restaurant, Ferrell said he would charge a corkage fee or other type of fee.

The area would also include an Uber pick-up zone in case those imbibing outdoors do not want to walk to another location, Whitfield said.

"The goal is to make sure people aren't driving while intoxicated," he said.

Consumption of alcohol would be forbidden also outside places of worship, at schools and on public transportation.

According to Vogler, the ordinance would give "businesses downtown more flexibility to do some creative things to draw customers in."

"We think this just adds anther feather in the cap of what the River District has to offer," Vogler said.

