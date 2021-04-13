 Skip to main content
Pete Snyder, Republican gubernatorial candidate, visits Danville
editor's pick top story

Pete Snyder

Republican gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder poses with supporters during a Tuesday stop in Danville.

 Pete Snyder campaign, provided

Republican gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder talked to supporters at Crema & Vine during a visit to Danville on Tuesday morning.

He took questions from residents and called for politicians to stand up to special-interest groups.

Snyder’s priorities include opening Virginia schools back up and saving small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions.

During an interview with the Danville Register & Bee, Snyder said Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration have done a “horrible” job managing the coronavirus pandemic. Snyder also criticized Northam’s mandates and executive orders.

“Parents are frustrated and and angry,” he said of those who want five days of school per week in the classroom with teachers again. “We’re losing a generation of kids over this.”

He also pointed out the Virginia 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit that he and his wife launched. It provides fully forgivable loans to small businesses in need to help cover payroll and preserve health care coverage for their employees.

The nonprofit has helped many businesses in Danville, he said.

As for how he feels about Republicans nominating their candidate via convention instead of a primary, he has no problem with it.

“We plan to win, no matter whether it’s a primary or a convention,” Snyder said.

