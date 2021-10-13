Pittsylvania County bills promoter of festivals more than $337,000

A cash bond of $500,000 from Purpose Driven Events was deposited before the event.

"If we do not receive full payment of $337,592.29 by October 28, 2021, we will deduct the full amount from the remaining Bond on hand and then wire the remaining $11,854.20 to the appropriate account as outlined in your September 29th email," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman wrote in an Oct. 1 letter to Jonathan Slye, of Purpose Driven Events. This letter was sent after an amended meals tax report was received, also taken from the bond.

“Before the festival began, I spent many hours working on administrative tasks related to the festival that fall under my normal job duties, and these costs were not billed to the promoter," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in a statement. "However, just as it would not be fair to the taxpayers for our public safety department or sheriff’s office to work this kind of event without being compensated by the promoter, it would not be appropriate for me to spend nearly 60 hours helping to manage a private event without Pittsylvania County recouping those costs."

For Smitherman's time, the county billed $8,775 representing $150 per hour for 58.5 hours, according to the invoice. In all, more than $150,000 in employee income was part of the charges, officials said.

