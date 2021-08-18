Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approve bonuses from COVID-19 relief funding

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved unanimously recommendations made by Dan River District Supervisor Joe Davis to spend $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds on volunteer fire and rescue agencies and to grant separate bonuses for most county employees.

“I fully and wholeheartedly support our volunteer fire and rescue agencies, and I am excited to see how this $1 million can help each of our departments,” Davis said during the finance committee meeting. “I am confident that with oversight from the Fire and Rescue Commission these funds will be put to excellent use to benefit these agencies that provide such an invaluable service."

These funds would help support the 20 volunteer fire departments and 12 rescue units in Pittsylvania County.

Supervisors were told the Virginia General Assembly recently approved a $3,000 bonus for all law enforcement and correctional officers. Davis also wanted to reward all Pittsylvania County employees for keeping the county operating during the pandemic.