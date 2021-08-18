Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approve bonuses from COVID-19 relief funding

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved unanimously recommendations made by Dan River District Supervisor Joe Davis to spend $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds on volunteer fire and rescue agencies and to grant separate bonuses for most county employees.
“I fully and wholeheartedly support our volunteer fire and rescue agencies, and I am excited to see how this $1 million can help each of our departments,” Davis said during the finance committee meeting. “I am confident that with oversight from the Fire and Rescue Commission these funds will be put to excellent use to benefit these agencies that provide such an invaluable service."
These funds would help support the 20 volunteer fire departments and 12 rescue units in Pittsylvania County.
Supervisors were told the Virginia General Assembly recently approved a $3,000 bonus for all law enforcement and correctional officers. Davis also wanted to reward all Pittsylvania County employees for keeping the county operating during the pandemic.
"The board of supervisors appreciates the dedication and consistent excellence of our employees, and we wanted to recognize and reward them for their critical service during the pandemic," he said. "We appreciate the state honoring our law enforcement and corrections officers, and we wanted to take that a step further and show appreciation for the rest of our employees."
Davis recommended that the $3,000, one-time bonus be paid to all public-safety-related county employees, including 911 center operators, solid-waste employees and Department of Social Service workers. He further suggested that all non-public-safety-related employees receive a $1,500, one-time bonus payout too.
The one-time premium pay bonuses, one of the approved uses of ARPA funds, are for all Pittsylvania County employees in tiers 1-24 on its employment scale. This will ensure that the bonuses are reserved for all front-line workers through mid-level managers. Part-time employees also would receive a proportional bonus based on the number of hours they work weekly.
During the regular board meeting on Tuesday agreed on both suggestions.
Pittsylvania County was allocated approximately $11.7 million from ARPA, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board discussed other possible uses of ARPA funds during Tuesday's finance committee meeting.
Some of the potential allocations include significant investments in broadband expansions, water and sewer services and potentially improving public safety infrastructure. Supervisors are expected to complete those plans in coming months.
The board also recognized the interns who participated in this summer's youth internship program and heard about the impact it made on the employees, the parents, and the interns.
"I better understand how local government works because of this internship." said Eben Leigh, a public relations intern.
This is the first year for the program that had 15 participants including some from Pittsylvania County Schools. Interns worked side-by-side with county employees in public relations, parks and recreation, IT, finance, community development and at the pet center.
"The Pittsylvania County summer youth internship program is just the beginning of what we hope will be a stepping stone into the future of work-based learning opportunities in our region." said Angela Rigney, director of career and technical education for Pittsylvania County Schools.
For more information about the youth intern program, visit https://www.pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/summer-interns.