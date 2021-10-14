Pittsylvania County candidates sound off in virtual forum

Pittsylvania County candidates sounded off on government spending, COVID-19 mandates, parental rights and other topics during a Zoom forum hosted Wednesday evening by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.
Jacob Hancock, who is running for the Callands-Gretna seat on the Pittsylvania County School Board, criticized what he sees as indoctrination of students and emphasized the importance of parental rights.
“We’ve got to protect parental rights,” Hancock said when moderator Hunter Byrnes asked school board candidates what the single biggest issue was facing the school system. “This is one of the most important issues we’re facing.”
The school board must work to make sure children aren’t weighted down with ideologies and biased politics, Hancock added.
Byrnes, chair of the chamber’s legislative committee, queried candidates for the school board and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors during the forum. Responses were limited to three minutes.
Candidates are running for the Callands-Gretna, Banister and Dan River seats on the school board and the board of supervisors.
As for the county as a whole, Callands-Gretna supervisor candidate Gregory Robinson said building a new county courthouse and a new jail facility is the most vital issue in the county. The state has mandated that it must be constructed.
The challenge is finding a way to pay for the projects, Robinson said.
“There’s not a lot of funding coming from federal and state, so we’re going to have to address how then are we going to fund the building of these structures,” he said. “It has to be done.”
There must be a way to pay for it without raising taxes, he said, adding that he would look for innovative ways to cover the project’s costs.
For the board of supervisors seat in the Banister District, Jessie Barksdale is challenging incumbent Charles Miller. The Callands-Gretna District has three candidates: Ryland Brumfield, Darrell Dalton and Robinson.
The Dan River District has Timothy Chesher challenging current supervisor Joe Davis.
For the school board, Raymond Ramsey is running unopposed in the Banister District and incumbent Calvin “Bunky” Doss and Hancock are on the ballot for the Callands-Gretna District.
In the Dan River District, Kelly Merricks hopes to unseat incumbent Cassandra Crump.
Merricks said her top priorities would be retention of teachers and staff and giving them more support.
“So much is being asked of our teachers now,” Merricks said.
Teachers must be valued so students can receive the best education, she said.
Crump said broadband access is the single most important issue facing the school system, a matter that has been brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The current pandemic highlighted how much the lack of access has impacted our school division,” Crump said.
Dan River District supervisor candidate Chesher pointed out that the county is losing its young people, with a population decline of nearly 5% over the past decade, he said.
“I would like to see a change in that trend,” Chesher said.
Davis expressed concerns about the Caesars Virginia casino project coming to Danville and its effect on security and law enforcement.
“My main push is for public safety,” Davis said. “I do believe the security level is going to rise with the casino.”
Dalton pointed to the pandemic and its effect on businesses and individuals.
“One of the most important things we need to look at is to take care of citizens, their health and welfare,” Dalton said. “We’ve got to support the local businesses and help them get through these bad times.”
Controlling taxes and making sure money is spent wisely should also be a priority, he added.
Learning gaps
As for schools, Callands-Gretna school board member Doss said the pandemic has caused a big learning gap among students.
“They’ve missed so much time in front of the teachers,” Doss said.
That gap needs to be made up for so students can be successful, he said.
Also, the school system must attract and retain highly qualified teachers, he added.
Ramsey, who is unopposed for the Banister seat on the school board, said public safety is the most vital issue in the school system.
“One of the top priorities within our school division is public safety,” he said. “[That would] include the safety of our students and our staff within our school’s transportation.”
As for a question on so-called “wasteful spending” in the county, board of supervisors candidates gave a variety of answers.
“I would need to look at responses from my constituents, what’s important to them, what to them is wasteful and I would bring that forward,” Chesher responded.
Davis said there was a time when there was wasteful spending in the county. Davis defended the county’s solid waste fee.
“It costs $5 million to open and close a cell [at the county landfill in Dry Fork] to accommodate all 64,000 citizens’ trash,” Davis said.
He also pointed to the meals tax and transient occupancy tax helping the county avoid raising taxes on property owners. He touted his efforts to push for fiber optic in the county.
“It took five and a half years to get fiber optic here in the county,” he said.
However, Robinson took a shot at the landfill matter brought up by Davis.
“I feel like there needs to be a forensic audit done at the landfill,” Robinson said.
Citizens would like to know why they pay $41 a ton to dump their trash in Chatham, while trash from other areas is being disposed of for lower rates, Robinson said.
Barksdale gave a succinct response to the question of wasteful spending.
“I don’t think the board of supervisors have intentions to spend funds negatively,” said Barksdale, who previously served on the board.
Board of supervisors candidates Brumfield and Miller did not participate in the forum.
Parents
As for the role of parents in the school system, Byrnes asked school board candidates how they would enhance that role.
“They need to be outspoken advocates for their children.” Merricks said.
Parents play a vital role in children’s lives, Crump said.
“They are their children’s first teacher,” Crump said.
Parents need to be more empowered to be involved in their children’s education, Hancock said. He proposed the idea of a town hall type of school board meeting where parents can give input more freely without time limits.
Doss, who’s been on the school board for 18 years, said he would be strongly in favor of expanding communication via social media with parents.
“The only good thing out of the pandemic is we have learned to go to the social media apps,” Doss said.
Callands-Gretna supervisor candidate Darrell Dalton pointed to his experience working for the county for 31 years.
“I had a connection with day-to-day operations,” Dalton said. “I worked with elected officials, state officials, the county staff.”
He added that he knows procurement laws and dealing with budgets and money.
“I just feel like I can make a big difference,” Dalton said, adding that he would make sure county money would be spent wisely.
Barksdale pointed to his certification from the Virginia Association of Counties as a supervisor.
“There have been only two [certified supervisors on the board],” he said. “I’m one of those.”
Hancock, during his closing statements, said, “we’re seeing rights stripped away in different countries and now it’s happening here.”
Hancock, who did not attend public schools but attended private school and was home-schooled, also expressed concerns during the forum over outspoken parents at school board meetings across the nation being referred to as “domestic terrorists.”
Merricks took the opportunity to blast “critical race theory,” and “indoctrination” of children in schools.
“It should be the goal of every school board present curriculums that are not politically motivated,” Merricks said.