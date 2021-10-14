Pittsylvania County candidates sound off in virtual forum

The challenge is finding a way to pay for the projects, Robinson said.

“There’s not a lot of funding coming from federal and state, so we’re going to have to address how then are we going to fund the building of these structures,” he said. “It has to be done.”

There must be a way to pay for it without raising taxes, he said, adding that he would look for innovative ways to cover the project’s costs.

For the board of supervisors seat in the Banister District, Jessie Barksdale is challenging incumbent Charles Miller. The Callands-Gretna District has three candidates: Ryland Brumfield, Darrell Dalton and Robinson.

The Dan River District has Timothy Chesher challenging current supervisor Joe Davis.

For the school board, Raymond Ramsey is running unopposed in the Banister District and incumbent Calvin “Bunky” Doss and Hancock are on the ballot for the Callands-Gretna District.

In the Dan River District, Kelly Merricks hopes to unseat incumbent Cassandra Crump.

Merricks said her top priorities would be retention of teachers and staff and giving them more support.

“So much is being asked of our teachers now,” Merricks said.