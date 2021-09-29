Pittsylvania County eyes limiting solar development

The possibility of limiting solar development in Pittsylvania County will be a topic for discussion Tuesday for the legislative committee of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Dr. Charles Miller, the chair of the committee and supervisor representing the Banister District, requested the meeting.

The county's zoning ordinance has requirements and regulations for any utility-scale solar facility, a news release stated. Some of those include limits on the zoning designations where a project can be developed, decommissioning bond requirements, and setback and buffer regulations.

In addition, there are regulations in place concerning the distance between each solar project.

"The committee will examine these current requirements and regulations and consider ways to limit solar development across the county," the county's new release stated.

A public hearing was scheduled at last week's full board meeting on revisions to the ordinance but was pushed back "to allow for additional consideration to be given to the matter." Different taxation options have been on the table for a few months.