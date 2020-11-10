Pittsylvania County fall tax bills in the mail

Pittsylvania County fall tax bills for real estate and personal property are in the mail.

Pittsylvania County Treasurer Vincent Shorter said the bills were mailed Monday, according to a news release. Payments are due by Dec. 10 to the treasurer’s office.

Payments can be made via debit or credit card online at https://keyweb.pittgov.net/BillPay or by phone at 800-272-9829 (use the jurisdiction code 6216 when prompted.)

Also, residents may mail checks to P.O. Box 230 Chatham, VA 24531, or drop off payments in one of the two dropboxes located outside the courthouse.

Residents may pay in person by cash, check, or credit or debit card at the Pittsylvania County Courthouse or one of several area banking institutions including all American National Bank & Trust and First Citizens Bank locations in Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as the main and Vista branches of First National Bank of Altavista.

Each of these bills are split into multiple payments, which come due in December and June.

—From staff reports