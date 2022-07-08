Pittsylvania County fire, rescue groups use $500K so far in federal funding

Across Pittsylvania County, volunteer fire and rescue organizations have used more than $500,000 of federal coronavirus relief funding for new equipment, debt services and renovations to facilities.

It's part of about $1 million the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors allotted to the agencies from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal package Congress passed in early 2021.

“I think it’s great, anytime you could get any extra money to go into a volunteer department is a great asset to that agency,” said Chris Key, director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety. “To be able to invest in these agencies and build upon what they already had going is just an amazing thing.”

In all, the county received about $11.7 million from the most recent stimulus package.

The county's more than 20 volunteer fire departments and a dozen rescue agencies are using the funds to pay for things like ambulances and buildings or funding of big projects, according to a county news release.

Guidelines have been expanded for using the money. Originally it was set up for updating lighting and fixtures, but now agencies can use the money for a wider range.

Supervisors — along with the county's fire and rescue commission — established guidelines for the local agencies. Departments are eligible to receive $43,000 in funds and can submit multiple applications, the release stated.

“The Board of Supervisors is delighted to be able to contribute these funds and help our volunteer agencies continue to provide such critical services to our community,” Vic Ingram, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, wrote in a statement. “Our volunteers invest so much of their time, expertise, and energy in serving our County. It is an honor to be able to give back in order to help them do that.”

Organizations recently have submitted requests for specific projects. Those have to go before the fire and rescue commission and the full board of supervisors. During a June meeting, supervisors approved requests that included HVAC upgrades, fire equipment and even lost revenue.

Many organizations are using money for upgrades and replacement of what's known as self-contained breathing apparatus. Basically, this is the equipment with a tank and face mask used by firefighters.

The lost of income comes into play from fundraising efforts squashed by the pandemic. While the county government provides some money for the organizations, many rely on fundraisers to help cover expenses.

Improvements and upgrades to buildings also is a popular funding use, according to a list of approved allocations provided from the county. For example, Riverbend Fire Department received $25,096 for building upgrades and another $17,685 for a storage building, additional building repairs and upgrading the bathroom.

Brosville and Ringgold groups are using $43,000 each for breathing equipment and general building upgrades.

Some agencies — like Blairs, Tunstall and Cool Branch — will put allocations toward debt payments. The Mount Cross Fire Department, in addition to debt service, is purchasing extrication tools and hose with its $31,934.17 allotment.

Over at Laurel Grove Fire Department, that group is making a down payment on apparatus with $26,727.79.

The Chatham Rescue Squad plans to use $35,000 to replace lost income and purchase equipment upgrades and medical supplies.