Pittsylvania County invalidates reassessment data, will use 2021 values for taxes

CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to reverse a controversial revaluation of real property throughout the county that has been a major point of concern for homeowners since they received letters late last year notifying them of higher values.

"This action was taken due to significant concerns that have emerged regarding the assessment’s statutory reassessment compliance, data integrity, and uniform/equitable application of values," the county wrote in a news release.

The real estate reassessment was conducted by Brightminds, an appraisal company based in Virginia Beach.

The resolution passed Tuesday night declares the assessment to be invalidated, instructs county officials to reinstate the 2021 property values for tax and budgeting purposes and directs county staff to issue requests for proposals for a re-do assessment in 2024.

The resolution was debated and developed in a closed session Tuesday afternoon. The supervisors voted 7-0 to pass it during the regular board meeting. Dan River District representative Tim Chesher — who is recovering from a recent surgery — submitted his vote verbally via telephone.

Although there was no public comment period dedicated to the matter, one county resident expressed his disdain for the reassessment and the burden it places on homeowners during the hearing of the citizens open-comment portion near the beginning of the meeting.

Willie Fitzgerald — who formerly led the county’s NAACP chapter — shared three specific cases of individual homeowners whose property values increased to an unrealistic and burdensome degree. One of these was an elderly couple who worked as sharecroppers and saved up for a home valued at $38,000 as of 2021. Brightminds valued their home at $72,000. The couple lives on a fixed income.

“With the inflation like it is, and everything else going on in this county and in the state, how are they going to be able to survive off of less than $1,000 monthly on social security?” Fitzgerald queried. “It’s tough,” he declared.

After the meeting, Fitzgerald indicated he was pleased with the supervisors’ action on the matter, and believes that the residents he mentioned will be too.

Although the proposal that Brightminds submitted to the county in January 2020 boasts of “85 years of highly diversified appraisal experience,” the business itself has only been in operation since August of 2018 — less than two years prior to securing the contract with Pittsylvania.

Pittsylvania taxpayers spent $577,357.50 on the appraisal, which has now been declared as “invalidated.” When asked if the county intends to recuperate these funds, spokesman Caleb Ayers responded, “Pittsylvania County has no further comment regarding the reassessment at this time.”

The law requires property reassessments every four years for municipalities greater than 50,000 residents, which includes Pittsylvania County. As this assessment is now declared invalid, the county will commission another assessment for 2024. This will constitute another expenditure for taxpayers, a full two years earlier than would otherwise be required.

A unifying tone

Following a series of several consecutive board meetings that were decidedly contentious, the supervisors presented a unified front and an overall positive dynamic Tuesday evening. The meeting began with recognizing local residents who have recently achieved outstanding accomplishments.

Vic Ingram, board chairman and Tunstall District representative, presented Cathleen Drake-McGarvey with a plaque denoting a resolution of commendation the board passed in her honor. Drake-McGarvey, a fifth-grade science teacher at Stony Mill Elementary School, recently received the Presidential Award for K-6 science.

Westover District representative Ron Scearce then presented the Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team with a plaque to acknowledge and celebrate their recent state championship victory in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletes League.

“This is one of the more fun things that we get to do — recognize our youth,” Scearce stated as he summoned the team and coaches. Head Coach Jim Barber received the plaque on the team’s behalf.

The supervisors further showed unity as they expressed gratitude that Chesher made it through his surgery and was able to participate via phone throughout the entire meeting. Chesher nearly collapsed at February’s board meeting and had to leave early as a result.

Every member of the board expressed commendations for Deputy County Administrator Richard Hicks, who is leaving his position this Friday. Board members were united in their praise of Hicks’ competence, hard-working dedication and the positive impact that his service has had on the stability of the County.

Notably, every motion Tuesday evening passed unanimously.

Public health concerns

One county resident attended to raise awareness of two public health concerns that she feels have not received adequate public attention. Barbara Hancock of the Callands-Gretna District utilized the open-comment portion to speak about water quality and the health hazards of smart meters.

With regard to water quality, Hancock indicated that treated water from the water authority contains “carcinogens and neurotoxins,” and she specifically cited fluoride. According to Hancock, who is a licensed nurse, fluoride “causes many kinds of learning issues, dementia and neurological issues that impact the mental health of the exposed individual.”

Hancock indicated even those who utilize well water may have water quality issues due to fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides that sink down into the water table. She proposed that the supervisors pass a resolution to “provide a water filtering system to include fluoride filters for every home in Pittsylvania County.”

Hancock shared local residents are starting to become aware of the potential health hazards of smart meters, which are used by most United States power companies including local providers. She indicated that local residents with smart meters on their homes are developing health conditions that could be related to these devices, such as “ringing in the ears, extreme fatigue, heart palpitations, blood pressure issues, headaches, migraines and cancer.”

Hancock did not propose a smart meter ban, but rather suggested that the supervisors work to ensure that every county resident be given an affordable and hassle-free option to return to the analog meters upon request.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will meet again April 19.