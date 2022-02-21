Pittsylvania County landfill to generate more revenue with five-year contract

Pittsylvania County is about to make even more cash from trash.

The board of supervisors last week approved more garbage to be buried at the county's landfill expected to generate about $435,000 annually from a five-year contract with First Piedmont Corp., the county reported in a news release.

There won't be an extra operating expenses or additional staff needed.

The contract states First Piedmont will haul trash from Danville to the county landfill for $29 per ton. In turn, that extra money will be used for capital expenses with the solid waste program, the county reported.

"The Pittsylvania County landfill is a major asset, and we are using it to generate revenue that helps us pay for needed capital costs that will benefit our citizens," Vic Ingram, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "We are adding over $400,000 in annual revenue without increasing operating expenses, all while taking just a few years off the landfill's lifespan."

This isn't the first endeavor to generate money from the landfill. Since January 2020, county leaders have added contracts from Bays Trash Removal, which hauls waste from the town of Bedford to the Pittsylvania County landfill, and another with First Piedmont to bring rash from Martinsville and Henry County.

Combined, those contracts generate about $1.85 million for county coffers each year.

This revenue covers financing payments for capital costs. in August, supervisors approved up to $9 million in financing for the opening of a new cell at the landfill, the purchase of some equipment that will allow for more efficient operations and the development of three new convenience centers, the county reported in a news release.

"All of these purchases directly benefit the residents of Pittsylvania County but are being paid for by outside entities," the release stated.

The landfill has an expected lifespan of more than 68 years at the current rate.