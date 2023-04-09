Dan River Region leaders recently celebrated the the start of a project — originally announced in 2021 — to bring the option for high-speed internet to businesses and homes in the rural space of Pittsylvania County.

At a groundbreaking ceremony March 29, government and school officials joined representatives from RiverStreet Networks to mark the partnership to bring what's known as fiber-to-the-home internet access to areas of Pittsylvania County still living with slow — or no — online access in today's digital world.

Vaden Hunt, interim Pittsylvania County administrator, told those gathered at the Riceville-Java Volunteer Fire Department that it was a historic time for the area.

"It's a great day to be in Pittsylvania County," he said of the plans to provide access to about 14,000 "unserved locations" in the coming years.

The $85.7 million project will deliver the fiber network to county homes. Pittsylvania County and RiverStreet Networks were awarded $39.5 million from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative for the network, county officials announced in 2021.

The project's price — as with most construction endeavors in a post-pandemic world — grew from the original $75 million cost announced in 2021.

RiverStreet currently serves about 30,000 customers throughout rural areas in North Carolina and Virginia, according to its website.

Pittsylvania County, Pittsylvania County Schools and RiverStreet Networks signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2021, jointly committing to leverage all possible funding opportunities to continue expanding fiber across the county. For the first phase of the project, the county and the school system committed a combined $16.5 million to the effort which RiverStreet Networks matched with $23.4 million.

The FCC has awarded $6.3 million as part of this project, RiverStreet reported.

The remainder of the funding, $39.5 million, will come from the state grant.

"This is massive, we're serving the entire county," Eric Cramer President and CEO, RiverStreet networks, said at the event.

"This is what we do," he explained, noting another project his company spearheaded in a North Carolina commumity. "This is the start of the construction phase, it's actually begun, we have contractors working here."

Installation will begin first in the Renan and Sandy Level communities before moving south to the Java area, RiverStreet Networks announced.

"We're going to put some communication technology in here that's going to rock this community," Greg Coltrain, vice president of business development for RiverStreet Networks. "They are going to have high-speed internet. Schools are going to be cranking it."

Coltrain the service will help draw more businesses to Pittsylvania County.

State Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarsville, said many residents are forced to go to the library, schools or restaurants just to be able to access high-speed internet.

"We believe when people can have the same asset that that they have in the suburban area, they will find it's a much better quality of life," he said.