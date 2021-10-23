Pittsylvania County mourns death of 'rising star' employee who died of COVID-19

"John accepted each new assignment without complaint and dove into the duties with a desire to learn everything he could and to do the best job for the county that he could," Adcock said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was studying to obtain the licensed needed to become the permanent landfill operator and he was ready to take the exam.

But he never got the chance. That's when the illness caused by the novel coronavirus hit him.

In what the county described as a "long battle with COVID-19," he was in Sovah Health-Martinsville for several weeks before he died.

So far, 295 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of the virus. Of those, nine were people in their 40s, like Foster.

"John was grateful for his job and his coworkers and truly enjoyed learning and becoming a better person every day," Smitherman said.

Juggling supervising duties along with repair work seemed to come natural for him. For example, he could operate nearly all of the equipment at the landfill.

"Dozers, compactors, excavators, skid-steer loaders, he was proficient at all," Adcock said.