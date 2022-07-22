Pittsylvania County moving forward with first stage of rehabilitation to two dams

Work to update two Pittsylvania County dams is moving forward after supervisors unanimously approved contracts for the initial stage this week.

Totaling $1.426 million, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this week gave the green light for contracts for design and engineering services to Schnabel Engineering, the county reported in a news release.

The firm provides geotechnical, dam and tunnel engineering services.

Roaring Fork Lake Dam first emerged on the radar in September 2019 when supervisors unanimously approved plans to update that structure and the Cherrystone dam. Both were deemed out of date with current safety standards.

The Roaring Fork Lake Dam — built in 1969 — is designed to provide flood control for the town of Chatham and store flood water during storms. The stored storm water is gradually released to a nearby stream over several days.

Chatham also uses the dam as part of its local water supply.

It was in 2008 when the Virginia Division of Dam Safety elevated the dam’s hazard to high, which promoted a heightened examination. The problem centers on possible infrastructure damage downstream.

So far, two federal grants of $750,000 will cover the engineering and design work. Federal funding of $40,000 apiece also covers the grant administration, the county reported.

There's no local match required for these funding sources.

One project in this first phase is completely covered under the grants, but the other is short by about $34,300. Pittsylvania County is looking into more grant funding to make up the difference. However, if that doesn't happen, the money would need to come from the 2023 fiscal year's contingency funds.

In 2019, county supervisors were told fixing the problem could take as long as seven years. At the time, the estimated costs to three local sponsors — Pittsylvania County, the town of Chatham and the Pittsylvania Soil and Water Conservation District — was about $6.8 million for both dams.

A recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture the current local price tag is estimated at $8.18 million.

The three local sponsors will have to pay about 35% of the construction costs for the full project, according to the county. The United States Natural Resources Conservation Service will pay for the other 65%.

The final cost for both dams won't been known until the engineering solutions are selected, the county reported. One possible fix would put the final price tag at more than $21 million.

"Several different studies ... have been done over the past three years to evaluate potential design options," a county news release stated. "The local project sponsors are still determining the exact cost-sharing arrangement for these rehabilitation projects."