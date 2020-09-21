Pittsylvania County native announces bid for lieutenant governor

A Pittsylvania County native is running for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Xavier Warren, 32, a business owner who lives in Arlington, announced his bid Monday.

"I'm not a politician," Warren told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday. "I'm not here to add to my career as a politician. I'm just a concerned Virginian like everyone else."

Warren, a Democrat, said his focus would be on strengthening businesses, supporting workers, bringing new, high-wage jobs to Virginia and maximizing federal support for organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including hospitals, colleges, schools and local governments.

"They need federal help," Warren said. "Those sectors have been hit hard by the coronavirus. Those exact same sectors are the ones I've been servicing."

Warren owns a company that helps nonprofits secure federal funding. He is also a sports agent who represents players in the National Football League.

Being a Dan River Region native who also has lived and worked in more urban Northern Virginia, Warren said he understands the needs of both rural and city residents.

"I have a diverse background," he said.