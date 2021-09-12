Pittsylvania County occupancy tax delayed until Jan. 1

He cited issues like software used for reservations and accounting as well as measures needed to publish the taxes to perspective lodgers as reasons for supervisors to delay it.

"We just don't know how to implement it properly," he told the board.

Love also criticized the tax in general, saying it would hurt the tourism industry in the county.

When the tax collection starts, about 2% of the revenue will go to the general operating funds for the county. The other half will be used on efforts to enhance tourism.

"The Board of Supervisors has made finding alternative revenue streams that don't solely impact county residents a top priority, which is why this tax was enacted and the meals tax was raised from 4% to 6%," county leaders wrote on a Facebook post.

"We would like to see our staff offer everything available from the county to assist the Commissioner of the Revenue to get this right before Jan. 1 when it's implemented," Chairman Bob Warren said after the vote, noting the original goal of Sept. 1 had an adverse impact they didn't realize.

"I do support the occupancy tax," Warren said explaining it's more of a flow-through process for businesses to collect it and pass along to the county.

The businesses that this new tax will affect should be hearing from the Commissioner of the Revenue regarding the collection and implementation, county leaders said on Facebook.