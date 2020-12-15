Pittsylvania County Pet Center and Public Library among departments to adjust services to prevent spread of COVID-19

Several Pittsylvania County departments are adjusting services for the upcoming weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Each branch of the Pittsylvania County Public Library will offer curbside pickup until at least Jan. 8 instead of letting visitors inside. Requests for items can be made through the library’s website or by calling a branch.

The Pittsylvania County Pet Center will be open for adoptions by appointment only, also through at least Jan. 8. Schedule an appointment by calling the Pet Center at 434-432-1989 or booking a time on the facility’s Facebook page.

The Commissioner of the Revenue office will be closed to the public until Dec. 28.

And the Pittsylvania County Child Services Agency will be open by appointment only. Schedule an appointment by calling 434-432-8371.

Pittsylvania County officials encourage members of the public to complete their business remotely or over the phone whenever possible. Many county departments are implementing an A/B schedule where each employee works in the office every other day.

