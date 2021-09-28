Pittsylvania County pulled festival permit due to lack of compliance

Also, since there is no declared state of emergency, the department would not have the authority to cancel the event.

In an email to the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday, Fischer said they were not referring to the health department in emails to ticketholders.

"After receiving letters from our local health leaders and hospitals, a mutual decision was made with government officials that it was unsafe to continue with the country festival on its initially scheduled weekend," Fischer wrote. "COVID cases and deaths are actually at an all-time high in this jurisdiction at present, and all medical facilities are at full capacity."

If someone needed medical transport from the festival, they would have to be taken to Greensboro, North Carolina, or Roanoke to receive treatment, Fischer added.

"That is simply unacceptable," she said. "Our number one priority is the safety of the community, festival patrons, staff, and participating artists."

Also, Smitherman's letter to organizers does not mention COVID-19 or anything related to the pandemic.