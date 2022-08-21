Pittsylvania County renames bridges to memorialize fallen state troopers

Two bridges in Pittsylvania County now carry the names of fallen Virginia State Police troopers.

Dan River Region dignitaries and representatives from law enforcement agencies attended a dedication ceremony Friday.

The U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt is now officially known as the "Trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. Memorial Bridge" and the span at Va. 57 east of Chatham is named the "Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge."

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution for the memorial markings in May.

“These two state troopers gave their lives serving and protecting the residents of Pittsylvania County, so it makes sense that we honor them with these markers that our residents will see frequently,” Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram said Friday.

Harmon was a state trooper stationed out of Chatham. While arresting a drunk driver on Va. 761 near Long Island in January 1960, he was shot in the back of the neck, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down for the remainder of his life, the county reported in the release. He died in 1995 as result of the gunshot wound he suffered 35 years prior.

Harmon’s son, Henry Wayne Harmon, talked about "his father’s determination to enjoy life even after he was paralyzed and encouraged law enforcement and the general public to respect each other," a county news release reported.

Brooks was stationed in Gretna beginning in 1953. While investigating a crash on U.S. 29 in June 1956 — about 3 miles south of Altavista — another car crashed into the parked vehicle, Brooks and three others. Brooks was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“Thank you," said Lindsay Brooks, the granddaughter of Trooper Brooks. "This is very special, and this means a lot to my family.”

The Commonwealth Transportation Board made the final ruling on the renaming. That state board has the power to rename roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.

“Both of these men were greatly respected in their community and were hard-working troopers," said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police. "Both men had conviction, both men had compassion, and most importantly, both men had integrity."