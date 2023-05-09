The Pittsylvania County Republican Committee will meet Friday to nominate candidates for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and local Constitutional officers.

The mass meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Pittsylvania County Community Center in Chatham. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m.

“All legal and qualified voters of Pittsylvania County who agree with the principles of the Republican Party and pledge in writing to support the Republican candidates in this year’s general election are eligible to participate in this mass meeting,” Will Pace, the committee chairperson, said in a statement.

Pace notes the session won’t be a “stop by and vote” like a regular election. Instead, the mass meeting will likely last for up to 2 hours.

Ken Bowman and Frank Fox submitted the required paperwork to seek the GOP nomination for the Chatham-Blairs District for the board of supervisors. Over in the Westover District, Ron Scearce and Murray Whittle have completed the necessary paperwork.

“The Pittsylvania County Republican Committee is anticipating that there will be more than one person seeking the Republican nomination for Clerk of Court,” Pace said in a news release.

Overall positions up for grabs in the November election include slots on the county board of supervisors, the county school board, all five constitutional offices (sheriff, clerk of court, treasurer, commissioner of revenue and commonwealth’s attorney) Chatham Town Council and three seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District.

For more information about the mass meeting, contact Pace at pittsylvaniagop@gmail.com.