The Pittsylvania County School Board has again delayed implementing a gun-free zone resolution after meeting with county leaders.

The resolution — that includes the space where meetings are held — was passed in November to address worries residents had with members of the public appearing at meetings with weapons.

The measure created confusion, and since the meeting space is shared by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, members voted in December to pause implementing the ban until March.

However, at their Feb. 14 meeting, Calvin Doss, chair and representative of the Callands-Gretna district, reported that he — along with Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones — met with their counterparts with the county government.

“I thought that it went very well," Doss said of the roughly 1-hour meeting that included Vaden Hunt, the county's attorney and interim administrator, Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chair Darrell Dalton and Tim Dudley, vice chair of the board of supervisors.

Noting that March was "tight," Hunt asked if the school board could again pause the implementation since he was looking at different options for the county.

“He wanted to do some research," Doss said.

The resolution would ban weapons from the meeting space that's also shared by the board of supervisors. However, Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Haskins told members in December the only prosecutorial avenue for a violator would be a charge of trespassing.

Haskins also noted the board cited the wrong code in the resolution, necessitating the need for board members to vote on the issue again.

“We have insulted some folks,” said Sam Burton at the December meeting. Burton, who represents Chatham-Blairs district, noted he abstained from voting in the original resolution in November.

“We’re meddling in the supervisors in how they run their building,” Burton said last year. “Your working relationship with each one of those board members is important.”

Circling back to the original reason for the resolution, Doss highlighted the safety of students and staff members and the complaints from county residents.

“I don’t think we need a bunch of gun carrying people,” coming to the meeting, he said in December, also referencing times when tensions are high.

“I think you would limit people being in here and losing their temper,” he said. “That’s what you try to protect.”

Haskins also reminded the board — after a question from Kevin Mills, who represents the Westover district — that brandishing a firearm was still a crime even without the resolution.

For example, it doesn’t matter if someone points a weapon in a school board meeting or on the street — the brandishing charge would still be valid.

As it stands now, there's no date tied to the latest delay in implementation.