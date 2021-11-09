Pittsylvania County school officials will likely seek recount of sales-tax vote

A vote recount was held in Pittsylvania County just four years ago when Ben Farmer defeated Barbara Hancock by just 14 votes in the race for the Callands-Gretna seat on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Seven thousand ballots were recounted in 2017.

"It did not change the outcome," Keesee said. "To my knowledge, I've never seen a recount change the outcome [in Pittsylvania County]."

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren expressed surprise and disappointment at seeing the sales-tax question fail, and added that the school's needs will not go away.

“This tax was voted down by just 23 votes, but these needed capital projects for the school system are not going anywhere," Warren said in a prepared statement.

The sales tax would have been a way to distribute the tax burden more fairly, instead of putting it all on the shoulders of property owners, he said.