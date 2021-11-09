Pittsylvania County school officials will likely seek recount of sales-tax vote

It looks like Pittsylvania County school officials will pursue a recount of last week's sales-tax vote in which residents rejected a 1% increase to help pay for improvements at the schools by just 23 votes.
Pittsylvania County School Superintendent Mark Jones told the Danville Register & Bee he would take the proposal for petitioning for a recount to the school board, which was supposed to vote on the idea Tuesday night.
After all votes were counted and finalized Friday, 12,751 residents voted “no,” while 12,728 cast their ballots in favor of the measure — a difference of 23 votes.
"I think we qualify for a recount on that," Jones said Tuesday.
According to state law, a vote difference of 50 votes or less or not more than 1% — whichever is greater — on a question qualifies that result for a recount.
A petition for a recount must be filed with the circuit court within 10 days of the vote results being certified by the state or local electoral board, according to state law.
The county sales-tax vote was finalized by the Pittsylvania County Electoral Board on Friday.
After the petition is filed with Circuit Court, a preliminary hearing is held to determine whether to approve holding the recount and to schedule it, Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee said.
A vote recount was held in Pittsylvania County just four years ago when Ben Farmer defeated Barbara Hancock by just 14 votes in the race for the Callands-Gretna seat on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
Seven thousand ballots were recounted in 2017.
"It did not change the outcome," Keesee said. "To my knowledge, I've never seen a recount change the outcome [in Pittsylvania County]."
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren expressed surprise and disappointment at seeing the sales-tax question fail, and added that the school's needs will not go away.
“This tax was voted down by just 23 votes, but these needed capital projects for the school system are not going anywhere," Warren said in a prepared statement.
The sales tax would have been a way to distribute the tax burden more fairly, instead of putting it all on the shoulders of property owners, he said.
"Instead of a fair distribution of this financial burden across all County residents, as well as those just visiting or traveling through, the burden for these projects will now be placed on property owners," he wrote. "I wish that we had done a better job explaining how desperately the students and staff of Pittsylvania County Schools need these renovations and projects that more of our citizens would have voted in favor of this fair tax. Instead, the entire burden will now be placed on property owners.”
A similar question in Danville was passed by city voters last week.
The city's school referendum sales-tax increase passed by 7,587 to 4,905 votes. The school bond that will be financed by revenue from the 1-percentage-point tax increase passed by a vote of 8,333 to 3,975.
The sales tax revenue from the county's increase would have generated about $3.3 million per year in the county and would have covered about $47 million of the costs for improvements at the elementary schools and the career and technical center.
About $12 million of the $66 million would have been covered by CARES Act funding to pay for HVAC repairs and replacements and window replacements at six elementary schools and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center.
Energy savings from solar power projects in the school system would have paid for about $5.6 million in roof repairs and replacements at elementary and middle schools and the career and technical center.
A $1.1 million performance contract would have covered HVAC replacements and repairs at Gretna and Twin Springs elementary schools and Gretna Middle School