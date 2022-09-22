Pittsylvania County seeking candidates to fill vacant supervisors seat

Pittsylvania County officials are looking for candidates interested in filling a now-vacant spot on the board of supervisors for the Banister District until a 2023 special election can be held.

The seat opened when Jessie Barksdale, vice chair of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, submitted his resignation Sept. 13 — effective immediately — citing personal reasons. On Tuesday night, the board voted to request a special election in November 2023 to fill the seat.

In the interim, the board is seeking applications from people who live in the Banister District. Residents who would like to be considered for the interim appointment should send a resume and a completed citizen interest form to deputy clerk Kaylyn McCluster by 5 p.m. Oct. 4, the county reported in a news release.

The person appointed will serve until the 2023 election. The winner of that election will fill the remaining term of Barksdale's seat through 2025.

Virginia code requires governing bodies to seek a special election within 15 days a seat becomes vacant, according to the county. Since the vacancy occurred within 90 days of the upcoming Nov. 8 election, the special election won't happen until the November 2023 election, according to state code.

Barksdale had previously completed two terms on the board between 2010 and 2017 and has served the community and county in a variety of other capacities, the release stated. He was sworn in earlier this year for his latest election win.

“It has been my great pleasure to serve the citizens of my district and the County,” Barksdale wrote in his resignation letter earlier this month. “I wish the Board of Supervisors, County Staff, and all County citizens the best in all their future endeavors.”

Interested candidates may submit information online, via email to Kaylyn.mccluster@pittgov.org, by mail at Attention: Kaylyn McCluster, P.O. Box 426, Chatham, VA 24531 or in person at 1 Center St. in Chatham.