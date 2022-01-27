Pittsylvania County settles severance dispute with former administrator for $200K

After having his bonus and severance-pay extension yanked away, Pittsylvania County’s former administrator who was fired early this month has reached an agreement with the county.

The settlement provides David Smitherman $200,000 in severance pay and reinstates the $9,237 bonus the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved for him in December.

“I am glad the majority of the contract-specified severance payment was made and that this chapter of our lives is in the rearview mirror,” Smitherman wrote in an email to the Danville Register & Bee. “I loved every minute I worked with the employees of Pittsylvania County.”

His severance pay was to be $84,935 before supervisors informally agreed following a closed session Jan. 18 to settle with Smitherman.

“We felt like that was the right thing to do because [Smitherman] insinuated he was going to sue,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday. “We came up with what was a fair amount we could agree to. We wanted to move past this and move forward.”

When contacted Thursday, Westover Supervisor Ron Scearce said of the settlement with Smitherman, “It’s the least he deserves after what he’s done for the county.”

“For me, he really deserved his full severance pay,” Scearce added. “The despicable way he was terminated in public, that was a petty and vindictive way for someone who’s done so much for the county to be fired.”

In a Jan. 10 letter to county attorney J. Vaden Hunt, Smitherman demanded $225,537 in severance, which included $183,266 in nine months’ pay and benefits, and other items:

Contractually due to retirement plan Dec. 1, 2021: $9,909.17

Unused vacation time (248 hours): $29,134.60

Jan. 3 and 4 work days (8 hours each): $1,879.650

Dec. 1-31 salary difference (23 days): $876.58

Dec. 21 5% bonus amount difference: $471.87

A previous letter from Smitherman did not include a contract-specified Dec. 1 salary increase from $188,746 to $198,183, he pointed out in the revised Jan. 10 letter.

Smitherman strongly hinted at legal action at the end of his demand letter.

“I am currently searching for appropriate representation should the county choose to contest this request,” he wrote.

Smitherman’s annual salary was $188,746. Before the newly elected supervisors took office, board members voted Dec. 23 to give Smitherman a one-time 5% bonus of $9,437 and to extend his severance pay from six months to nine months.

During its reorganization meeting Jan. 4, the board of supervisors voted 4-3 to oust Smitherman, with Ingram, Vice Chairman Jessie Barksdale, Dan River Supervisor Timothy Chesher and Callands-Gretna Supervisor Darrell Dalton voting in favor of the move.

Scearce, Chatham-Blairs Supervisor Bob Warren and Staunton River Supervisor Tim Dudley opposed the decision.

The vote came after Ingram, by a 4-3 vote, had been selected as board chairman. Barksdale was chosen as vice chairman in a unanimous vote.

The bonus and three-month extension were taken away with the board’s vote last month, bringing Smitherman’s contract back to its original terms.

Smitherman told the Danville Register & Bee early this month that Barksdale, who had been elected to the Banister District seat on the board in November, told him last month he need not worry about losing his job.

Smitherman told Barksdale in December that he was a finalist for a position in another locality and could give his resignation if the board wanted, Smitherman told the Danville Register & Bee. When Barksdale told him that Smitherman would not be forced to leave the county by his hand, Smitherman withdrew from the running for that other job, he said.

But Barksdale ended up voting to terminate him.

“On Dec. 6, Mr. Barksdale asked me to tell my wife to ‘rest easy’ and that I’d ‘never leave Pittsylvania County by my [Barksdale’s] hand,’” Smitherman wrote. “He further suggested that I withdraw from the selection process in another county because my job was safe, so I did. It appears that Mr. Barksdale does not recall this 30-minute afternoon meeting in my office. We are praying for him and for the county’s future.”

Barksdale did not return voice messages seeking comment Thursday.

