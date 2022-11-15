Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Gretna teen

From staff reports
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.
Jamila Jana'a Gadson lives on Rockford School Road home in the Gretna, according to a news release.
"It is believed Gadson met an unknown individual over the internet who investigators believe she may be in the company of," Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office investigator Devin Taylor wrote in a news release Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044. If the information provided leads to the arrest, residents may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.
Tips also may be emailed to
sar@pittgov.org
