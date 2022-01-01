Pittsylvania County staff members again mourn loss of employee to COVID-19

For the second time in as many months, Pittsylvania County is reeling from the loss of a governmental employee to COVID-19.

Terry Whitt, 53, died on Christmas Day. He first joined the county in 2003 as coordinator of the geographic information system.

“Terry was one of the easiest people to relate to that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with," Assistant County Administrator Dave Arnold, who was Whitt's supervisor, said. "While Terry had a meticulous attention to detail and a strong technical background, he also was very much a people person."

His duties during his 18 years with Pittsylvania County included creating and maintaining dozens of layers that make up the county's geographic information system map. The map is a computer-based way of analyzing and showing data and provides a foundation for many of the county's operations.

"He always looked to find common ground and placed great value on building relationships and supporting the broader organization," Arnold said.

He worked on numerous projects like upgrading the computer-aided dispatch system and the new 911 system.

Ronnie Fowler, the county's 911 manager, has known Whitt since they attended Dan River High School together. If they ever encountered a problem — like when fire or rescue agencies would have problems finding a 911 address — Whitt would jump into action to solve the issue.

Over the last two years, Fowler closely worked with Whitt as he updated maps for the upgraded 911 system.

"These updates were a vital link to ensure that our staff are able to dispatch the quickest response for emergency calls," Fowler explained in an email to the Register & Bee. "He was a perfectionist when it came to his work and that is exactly why I knew he could be counted on to help ensure that our 911 Center was ready for whatever came our way."

Whitt's mapping expertise also helped to guide the county when it was planning music festivals in the fall. He offered to work weekends to help staff with Pittsyvalnia County Public Safety pour over maps and data ahead of the events, including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the largest event in the region's history.

"Terry quickly and selflessly recognized these music festivals may require ‘all hands on deck’ and stepped forward to lend a hand," Arnold said.

Beyond the professional side, Whitt is remember as being a people-person.

Karen Hayes, deputy director of community development, has worked with Whitt for 18 years and said he became part of the "little team" when his office moved to community development.

"We shared joy, laughter, stress, and sorrows. Terry was such a sweet, caring, and hardworking man," Hayes said. "I feel like a piece of our work family is missing that can never be replaced."

