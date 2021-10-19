Pittsylvania County supervisor censured after 'racist' text messages surface

Miller, who also said he holds no grudges, told the board other supervisors and county staff members have showed nothing but respect to him since he was elected.

"Vic Ingram and his comments are but a sad throwback to an earlier time and place," he said.

And the end of Miller's comments, applause erupted from those in the audience. Ingram then wanted a chance to speak, but Warren explained during this particular session of comments from the citizens, board members do not interact or respond.

But at the end of the night's session, Ingram lashed out saying it was "nasty politics" behind the actions by the board.

"It's not very often I'm speechless, but y'all pulled off a pretty slick one here," he said. "Very effected hit job I may say."

The resolution to censure Ingram — for "conduct unbecoming a supervisor that has been detrimental to the board" — went beyond the text message episode. The resolution approved Tuesday night also states Ingram breached the confidentially of closed sessions and "meddled in personnel issues with county employees that are not direct reports to the board."

The censure resolution further states Ingram "conducted unilateral, unauthorized negations with county economic development prospects."