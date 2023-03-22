The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night appointed a Lynchburg native as the next county administrator, a position vacant since the January 2022 firing of David Smitherman.

Stuart J. Turille Jr. will begin his new job April 1.

Turille has experience in private and public sectors and has been involved with local government management in Virginia and North Carolina for more than 20 years, according to a county news release.

“We are glad to have found an experienced local government manager to serve as our County Administrator," Darrell Dalton, chair of the board of supervisors, said in a statement. "The Board has met with Stuart several times and is confident that his character and experience will be a good fit for us and the community."

The Berkley Group, of Bridgewater, helped to conduct a national search for the new administrator.

Turille received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia, has a Master of Arts in international affairs from George Washington University and a Master of Public Administration from the Askew School at Florida State University, according to the release.

He spent almost 10 years in the private sector as a management and financial analyst, including nearly four years with the World Bank as an economic analyst.

“It is a privilege to serve the Board, citizens, and employees of Pittsylvania County, continuing my career as a local government manager," Turille said in a statement. "The County has a rural agricultural history and beauty worth protecting, combined with clear economic and cultural potential, which is what my family and I have sought."

The Lynchburg native called it a "homecoming of sorts" and said he's looking to buy a home in Pittsylvania County for his family.

The first orders of business for a newly reorganized Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in January 2022 were to fire its county administrator and removed from the record an October censure of its new chair.

With three new members joining the board — Jesse Barksdale, Darrell Dalton and Tim Chesher — and Vic Ingram as the new board chair, David M. Smitherman was terminated in a 4-3 vote.

It set it motion a year riddled with drama among board members.

Clarence Monday assumed the interim role in February, but stepped down in September. Vaden Hunt, the attorney for the county, also took on the duties of interim county administrator.

