Pittsylvania County to receive $330,000 grant for small business recovery program

Small businesses in Pittsylvania County may soon have access to funds to help them survive a COVID-19 pandemic-related drop in financial security.

The county’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to approve a $330,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for a small business recovery assistance program.

Businesses can receive up to $10,000 in rental assistance and up to $5,000 for personal protective equipment and other investments to help conform to new health standards, such as a touch-free credit card reader.

“We jumped at the chance for this opportunity,” said Susan McCulloch, the economic project manager for Pittsylvania County. “The DHCD is not requiring a match, so our taxpayer money is not going toward it. We’re able to receive the funds and turn them right over to our citizens and keep our small businesses open because every business is precious.”

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced $8.4 million in DHCD grants that would go to 14 projects in rural communities across Virginia, including $550,000 for nearby South Boston. That announcement detailed the first batch of approved programs, but Pittsylvania County’s funds will come from the same source and be put toward similar goals.