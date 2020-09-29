Pittsylvania County to receive $330,000 grant for small business recovery program

Small businesses in Pittsylvania County may soon have access to funds to help them survive a COVID-19 pandemic-related drop in financial security.
The county’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to approve a $330,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for a small business recovery assistance program.
Businesses can receive up to $10,000 in rental assistance and up to $5,000 for personal protective equipment and other investments to help conform to new health standards, such as a touch-free credit card reader.
“We jumped at the chance for this opportunity,” said Susan McCulloch, the economic project manager for Pittsylvania County. “The DHCD is not requiring a match, so our taxpayer money is not going toward it. We’re able to receive the funds and turn them right over to our citizens and keep our small businesses open because every business is precious.”
On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced $8.4 million in DHCD grants that would go to 14 projects in rural communities across Virginia, including $550,000 for nearby South Boston. That announcement detailed the first batch of approved programs, but Pittsylvania County’s funds will come from the same source and be put toward similar goals.
“Our administration remains committed to investing in rural communities during this unprecedented health crisis, and as we work to rebuild Virginia’s economy,” Northam said in a news release. “This funding will go a long way to address the immediate needs of Virginia families and provide relief to small businesses, so they are better prepared for economic growth despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”
McCulloch said applications should be available near the end of October. To be eligible businesses must have 20 or fewer employees and be locally owned and operated within the boundaries of Pittsylvania County. Recipients must also fall into one of the following industries: tourism, retail, hotel, restaurant, arts, culture, recreation, health practitioner or personal care.
A business that previously received rent or mortgage assistance through CARES Act funding is not eligible to have those payments reimbursed. However, previous payments made without CARES Act money can be reimbursed, or assistance can go toward upcoming rent or mortgage payments.
“A lot of businesses, they’ve had to shuffle around funds or even self-fund their business to offset other expenses,” McCulloch said. “If we’re helping pay for mortgage or rent or retooling, they’re able to free up other funds for things that may have fallen past due.”
Introducing these funds into the small business community will also go a long way toward ensuring their continued overall health, Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said.
“While our larger manufacturing facilities have been able to remain operational and weather the economic impacts of COVID-19, many of our small, family-owned businesses have been hurt by the economic fallout from the pandemic,” Rowe said in a statement. This program is a small way to keep these businesses running through this difficult time.”
In a separate statement, Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman wrote: “We are excited to be able to access federal funds to provide financial assistance that will allow our businesses and nonprofits to continue to thrive.”
