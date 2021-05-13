Pittsylvania County to receive $600,000 EPA grant for site assessments

Five sites in Pittsylvania County are targeted for environmental assessments and development of clean-up plans under a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Federal officials announced the Brownfields Assessment Grants on Wednesday afternoon during a virtual meeting that also included local officials and reporters.
The five priority sites include the former Southside Manufacturing mill site in Blairs; Pat's Place, a former diner in Chatham; the 100 block of South Main Street in Gretna, which contains the Gretna Commercial Historic District; Staunton Plaza Shopping Center in Hurt; and the 600-acre Burlington Industries property in Hurt.
"This will reinvigorate several challenged properties in our community," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said during the virtual meeting.
Work at the sites is expected to begin in October.
The EPA chose Pittsylvania County as a recipient "because the county demonstrated a need for funding assistance due to difficulties presented by the many brownfields present in their communities," said EPA spokesperson David Sternberg.
The $600,000 is part of $1.5 million awarded to underserved and economically distressed communities in Virginia to assess and clean up abandoned and contaminated industrial and commercial properties. Other entities receiving the Brownfields funding — through its multipurpose, assessment and cleanup grants — include Northampton County, Staunton and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
A brownfield is a property with that contains — or could contain — a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant that could complicate redevelopment or reuse of that site, according to the EPA's website. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the U.S.
"Grant funding is awarded over a three-year period, so all assessments and redevelopment planning work is expected to be completed by September 2024," Sternberg said of the county projects. "Depending on the results of the assessments, redevelopment work may begin sooner at some sites."
The $600,000 for Pittsylvania County will pay for phase 18 phase I and six phase II environmental site assessments.
Phase I includes determining if there are areas of environmental concern at the properties and the second phase entails — if there are contaminants — coming up with a mitigation plan on how to alleviate the problem.
If a site warrants mitigation, remediation grants would be sought from the EPA, said Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe.
"The first step in redeveloping these properties or marketing them is to do environmental assessments on them to determine what kind of remediation, if any, is needed," Rowe said.
Officials would also go through a planning process and determine what would be the best reuse of the property, Rowe said.
Properties
Klopman Mills opened at what is now the former Burlington Industries site in the 1940s as a small manufacturer, but it was then bought by Burlington Industries in the 1950s. At its peak, the company employed about 1,300 people. The textile manufacturing plant closed in 2007.
"The old Burlington Industries site is dear to everyone," Smitherman said during the virtual meeting.
Southside Manufacturing in Blairs made office furniture. Its former owner was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 after financially pillaging the business and bringing about its demise.
"I would like to put it [the site] back on the market right now," Rowe said. "It's certainly a blight in the community right now."
Sternberg said the site will likely remain light industrial and include advanced manufacturing.
Pat's Place, a Chatham icon, closed in 2014.
Possible redevelopment plans for the five sites are not set in stone, Sternberg said.
"The county's grant application indicates that it has considered several options for the sites," he said.
The former Burlington Industries site could be a focal point for the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, attracting advanced manufacturing and distribution facilities, along with jobs and investment, Sternberg said.
Plans for the Staunton Plaza Shopping Center in Hurt include mixed-use commercial redevelopment for restaurant, retail and office space to support nearby industrial sites, Sternberg said.
The former Pat's Place, which was housed in a historic sock factory building, could be re-used as a brewery tasting room and/or restaurant with upper-floor residential units, he said.
Gretna's South Main block could be redeveloped as a commercial hub and bring about improvements to rebrand the town as a quaint village center to reinvigorate the entire community, Sternberg said.
Officials from each of the county's towns worked with county officials to choose the sites to include in the application for the grant money.
"We are grateful to the federal government, to the administration and to the state in making this a possibility," Smitherman said.