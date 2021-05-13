Pittsylvania County to receive $600,000 EPA grant for site assessments

A brownfield is a property with that contains — or could contain — a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant that could complicate redevelopment or reuse of that site, according to the EPA's website. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the U.S.

"Grant funding is awarded over a three-year period, so all assessments and redevelopment planning work is expected to be completed by September 2024," Sternberg said of the county projects. "Depending on the results of the assessments, redevelopment work may begin sooner at some sites."

The $600,000 for Pittsylvania County will pay for phase 18 phase I and six phase II environmental site assessments.

Phase I includes determining if there are areas of environmental concern at the properties and the second phase entails — if there are contaminants — coming up with a mitigation plan on how to alleviate the problem.

If a site warrants mitigation, remediation grants would be sought from the EPA, said Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe.

"The first step in redeveloping these properties or marketing them is to do environmental assessments on them to determine what kind of remediation, if any, is needed," Rowe said.

