The Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission wants to start a new procedure March 1 when it comes to being asked to wait until an emergency room bed is available at area hospitals.

At its meeting last week, the commission approved sending a recommendation to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors to let emergency departments in the Dan River Region know of the intended change.

“We’re not sitting in the streets, we’re going to give them the patients," Dean Fowler, a member of the fire and rescue association, said at a meeting Thursday. "We’re going to clear up.”

A hospital goes on what's called diversion when it's not staffed properly to admit new patients.

Recently at Sovah Health-Danville, the emergency department will ask incoming ambulances to stage outside until a free bed is available.

“The emergency department is full, and an active response team is not available,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee in December when asked to explain what happens when ambulances are asked to stage. “Emergency crews continue acute management and stabilization as patients get triaged based on severity/acuity.”

Corey Santoriello, a spokesperson for Sovah Health-Danville, explained the emergency room capacity “fluctuates regularly” based on available staffing and the needs of patients.

“We don’t want to deter any one from coming to the hospital when needed,” Gunn-Nolan stressed when asked if the problem is an influx of patients or not enough health care workers.

This leads to problems for emergency volunteers. For example, a routine call that may normally last about 45 minutes could take the volunteer hours if a hospital is on diversion or they are asked to stage outside.

The problem isn't unique to Danville.

“In the eyes of the law, there’s no such thing as diversion, they’re going to get the patients," Fowler explained at the recent meeting, citing legal guidance from the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services.

“I’ll have to say, over the last couple of weeks, Danville has been a lot better,” Fowler said.

Chris Key, Pittsylvania County's public safety director, said his team and members of the Danville Life Saving Crew met with Sovah Health recently and talked about the issues.

“It has been a better operation since that point,” Key said.

Winter is typically a busy time for hospitals in general with respiratory illnesses spreading.

"Sovah Health continues to work diligently to minimize any delays in patients being served in the emergency department," Santoriello told the Register & Bee via email last week. "We are committed to working collaboratively with our community partners to take the best possible care of patients, including our desire to never be on diversion."

Santoriello said the hospital will never turn away someone seeking medical help.

"Temporary capacity issues are typically resolved by monitoring and responding to patient admissions and discharges," he explained.

Santoriello did not respond to a question to provide a ratio of doctors or medical staff needed per patient.

"We continue to treat patients with a wide variety of health care needs, making this a particularly busy time for our hospitals," he said. "Hospital capacity is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly, as does staff to patient ratios based on a patient’s acuity, but we are committed to caring for all who need us in an environment that is safe for patients and our staff."