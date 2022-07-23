Pittsylvania County's do-over reassessment process kicks off Monday with property visits

Pittsylvania County's do-over reassessment will begin anew Monday with property visits.

Pearson’s Appraisal Service, based in Richmond, is handling the latest round of reassessing real estate values after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in March tossed out results of a recent process by Brightminds.

The previous reassignment was riddled with turbulence. It all started when confusion erupted over a county letter referring to reassessment teams going into homes. Angered residents believed it meant they had to allow representatives from Brightminds — the contract company performing the reassessment — to come into their homes. That fueled a firestorm of controversy that sent calls and emails inundating county offices.

The county later described the February 2022 letter as “poorly edited.” The next shock came in November when residents opened a notice in the mail to find the new assessed value of properties had skyrocketed.

Starting Monday, teams from Pearson’s will visit properties. The county, in a news release, stressed reassessment staff will not enter residences.

"The reassessment team will be driving clearly marked vehicles with appropriate signage as well as carrying photo identification," a Friday news release stated. "Appraisers will be evaluating county properties and residences, as well as taking exterior pictures and measurements to determine each property’s fair market value."

The county currently is using values on the 2018 reassessment for tax purposes.

The field assessments should be finished by August. Then, notices of the proposed value changes will be mailed to property owners in October, along with details on how to the process works to appeal the new values.

With a contract approved recently, the county will pay Pearson’s Appraisal Services a per-parcel assessment fee of $26, which equates to about $1.38 million when spread over the 53,000 county parcels.

The board of equalization — an independent body appointed by supervisors to hear and consider assessment appeals — is slated to meet between February and April in 2024, the county has previously reported.

Property owners wanting more information may call Pearson’s at 804-560-9200 or Pittsylvania County at 434-432-3581.