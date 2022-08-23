Pittsylvania County's interim administrator stepping down

Pittsylvania County's interim administrator — in place since February following the firing of Davis Smitherman — is stepping down.

Clarence Monday submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday morning in what a news release describes as a "collaboration" with the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. The resignation will be effected in 30 days or sooner.

County officials said in the release Monday is stepping down because his home sold quicker than anticipated. While he intended to sell it by the end of the year, it sold the same day it went on the market. That leaves his family with a challenge to move while in another state.

“The Board has been most supportive of me in this role, and I have tremendously enjoyed returning to the County and serving the Board of Supervisors, County staff, and the citizens of this great County for the past seven months,” Monday wrote in the news release.

Monday took over in the interim role after after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — with three new members — fired Smitherman at its Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting. It was the first order of business after members elected Vic Ingram as chairman.

A settlement provided Smitherman $200,000 in severance pay and reinstated a $9,237 bonus the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved for him in December. In the firing, the new board voted to take away that bonus.

Under a contract with the Staunton-based Berkley Group, Monday was to work 32 hours a week on-site for Pittsylvania County making $120 an hour, county spokesperson Caleb Ayers confirmed to the Register & Bee earlier this year.

“Since returning to Pittsylvania County on an interim basis, Clarence Monday has been a real asset,” Ingram said in the release. “He has provided leadership and guidance, helped us maneuver through the search for a permanent County Administrator, and aided in the preparation of a balanced budget that did not include a tax increase. He has served the citizens of Pittsylvania County not once but twice as the leader of our County. He will be missed, and I wish him the very best.”

Supervisors — in collaboration with a consultant — are searching for a new administrator nationally. After the position was officially posted a few weeks ago, several candidates have applied for the post. A formal review of applicants will start next month.