A larger apartment complex project on Stewart Street behind Townes Funeral Home is one step closer to reality.

The Danville Planning Commission voted 5-0 Monday to recommend that the Danville City Council approve the proposed expansion at its Aug. 1 meeting.

But the thumbs-up from commissioners did not come without opposition from the public.

West Main Street resident Lewis Dumont, who lives six houses away from Stewart Street, said the density of units along Stewart Street would be twice that of comparable streets in the area, including Virginia and College avenues and Montague Street.

Each of the latter three streets have about 100 units each, Dumont said. The expanded project at Stewart Street would have 195 units, according to the proposal.

“That’s almost double all the streets in the surrounding area is,” he said. “If you take that street density and apply it to Danville, it would be 600,000 population.”

With the proposed units, “this is no longer a street. This street is now going to be larger than a lot of towns in the U.S.,” Dumont said.

The support for the project is from people who don’t live in the immediate area, he added.

The Danville City Council approved the 6.59-acre, 162-unit project in April 2022, and the developers want to expand it to 195 units on a total of 9 acres.

Also, the original proposal included six, three-story structures. The expanded project would entail 11 buildings.

Keith Walden, along with his wife Elizabeth Walden and CWC Holdings LLC, Big Time Rentals LLC and Stewart Street Holdings LLC, intend for the project to meet the city’s housing needs.

The project, which the Waldens plan to complete by the second quarter of 2025, would attract a variety of renters, Keith Walden told the Danville Register & Bee last week.

The apartment project would also include a clubhouse and pool for residents.

As for the expansion, it would also increase the total number of parking spaces from 231 to 293, with nearly two spaces added for each new unit. Overall, the 293 spaces would provide 1.5 spaces for each unit in the project.

“The number of cars per unit is really going to end up being two cars per unit,” Dumont said, before requesting permitted parking for residents between Montague and Stewart streets as part of the project-permitting process.

The two-car parking per house on West Main Street is going to get consumed with guests of those Stewart Street residents, he said.

“I think permit parking is a policing issue,” said Danville Planning Commission Chair Steve Petrick. “Isn’t there a protocol to go to police before and they have to canvass the area and it has to be approved by neighbors before this can be done?”

There was a parking permit program in the 90s and then it was dissolved, said planning director Renee Burton, adding that re-instating it is being looked into.

“I don’t know what results may come from that,” Burton said.

The expanded project retains open space covering 34% of its total acreage, more than double that required by the city’s code, attorney Steven Gould wrote, adding that it also decreases the development’s density from 24.6 units per acre to 21.7 units per acre.

Gould spoke on behalf of the Waldens at the planning commission meeting.

“This reduction in density, combined with the addition of gated access to and from Watson Street, represents a good-faith effort by the Walden family to hear and act upon prior feedback from neighboring property owners with respect to the 2022 proposal,” Gould wrote.

Commission member Jimmy Bolton wondered aloud why street parking would be necessary for less dense project.

“I’m having a hard time understanding why there would be a need for street parking on West Main for this project,” Bolton said. “Is there not enough parking?”

Certainly there is, Gould told Bolton.

“There was sufficient parking before and the amended plan includes even more parking, so there’s almost two parking spots per new unit,” Gould said. “With the proximity both to the hospital and to Averett, our contention throughout has been that you’re going to have a larger-than-normal percentage of residents along the street who are walking to work.”

The city council approved the initial Stewart Street proposal following a tense public hearing last year.

About a dozen residents spoke during the hearing, with most voicing support for the idea.

Supporters pointed out needed housing for employees of industries coming to the Dan River Region, especially Danville. Others expressed concerns about increased traffic, noise, safety, population density and privacy issues they believe would arise as a result of the project.

Rex Benefiel, who lives on Montague Street, expressed concerns about drainage onto his property and whether there would be adequate buffering between the Stewart Street project and Montague Street.

“There are large trees now,” he said. “I’ve had two come down on my fence.”

He wanted to know if there would be a fence on the back side of the Stewart Street project, and whether there would be adequate drainage and tree maintenance.

Burton said there would be storm-water management requirements for construction of the project.

“Those would be likely handled then, likely through an erosion and sediment control permit,” she said. “Zoning will require a landscape buffer in between the development and the existing residential properties.”

Gould said there would be fencing around the property. As for the question of trees, the applicant will want to protect their investment and make sure and address any issues, Gould said.