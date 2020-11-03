Precincts in Danville report smooth voting process

President Donald Trump was her choice for president.

"Out of the two, he's the best choice," Daubert said, adding that she voted for Shanks for council and against the casino. "He's not scared to say how he feels."

While a casino would bring jobs, she has concerns about gambling, she said, mentioning her Christian beliefs. Also, alcohol would be served at the resort, she said.

"With alcohol, people make poor choices," she said.

Another Woodberry Hills voter, Rebecca Boulware, would not say who she voted for but pointed out the fast voting process.

"It was great," Boulware said. "I was glad I could come and go through it very quickly."

There were no snafus or complications at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School precinct, either, Chief Susan Torborg said.

"We haven't had any issues with it at all," she said of the COVID restrictions. "Everybody's been compliant."

A few people did show up at G.L.H. Johnson, which was the wrong precinct for them. But that is not unusual, she said.

As of around 11 a.m. Tuesday, 169 people had voted, Torborg said.