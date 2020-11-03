Precincts in Danville report smooth voting process

Voters and precinct chiefs in Danville reported a smooth election process Tuesday, although one Black outside poll worker said several voters hurled racial epithets at her.
LaShanda Johnson-Rice, a volunteer outside poll worker for Danville City Council candidate Bryant Hood at Woodberry Hills Elementary School precinct on Audubon Drive, said she was the target of the oral attacks while distributing material for Hood.
"I was handing out fliers and they said, 'I don't vote for [expletive]s,'" Johnson-Rice told the Danville Register & Bee outside the precinct Tuesday morning.
"It was older people," Johnson said. "That's the sad part."
Hood responded with a statement from his campaign.
"We have people from every walk of life volunteering for this campaign, people who believe in a united Danville, people that believe in people, not politics," Hood said via telephone. "Unfortunately, there is still work to be done. As for this campaign, we will continue with dignity and integrity."
At precincts in Danville, voters and precinct chiefs told the Register & Bee the voting process went smoothly with no disruptions. Everyone was following social distancing rules, poll officials said.
"Because everybody's already voted, it's not crowded," said Thomas Betts, precinct chief at O.T. Bonner Middle School precinct. "Everybody's wearing their masks."
Nearly half of of the 2,800 registered voters in the precinct had voted early, he said. About 100 people had shown up to vote before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Bonner precinct voter Trevor Marion, 35, reported an easy voting process.
"It was very smooth," he said. "There were no complications at all."
Marion said he voted for Joe Biden for president, Fred Shanks for City Council and "yes" on whether to allow a Caesars Virginia casino resort to come to Danville.
"It will definitely be a big economic boost for the local economy," he said. "We definitely need jobs. We definitely need something to grow our economy and revitalize our community."
Inside Woodberry Hills precinct, voters had been consistently coming in to cast their ballots, said Chief Erma Osborne.
"Not busy-busy, but steady," Osborne said of voter volume, adding that she expected about 400-600 to vote there on Election Day.
Voters have have been cooperative, she said.
Alisa Daubert, 34, said she was able to perform her civic duty at Woodberry efficiently.
"It was quicker than I thought it would be," she said in the parking lot just after leaving Woodberry Hills precinct. "It was well-managed. I was worried lines would be long."
President Donald Trump was her choice for president.
"Out of the two, he's the best choice," Daubert said, adding that she voted for Shanks for council and against the casino. "He's not scared to say how he feels."
While a casino would bring jobs, she has concerns about gambling, she said, mentioning her Christian beliefs. Also, alcohol would be served at the resort, she said.
"With alcohol, people make poor choices," she said.
Another Woodberry Hills voter, Rebecca Boulware, would not say who she voted for but pointed out the fast voting process.
"It was great," Boulware said. "I was glad I could come and go through it very quickly."
There were no snafus or complications at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School precinct, either, Chief Susan Torborg said.
"We haven't had any issues with it at all," she said of the COVID restrictions. "Everybody's been compliant."
A few people did show up at G.L.H. Johnson, which was the wrong precinct for them. But that is not unusual, she said.
As of around 11 a.m. Tuesday, 169 people had voted, Torborg said.
Sixty-year-old Richard Askew was glad he didn't have to wait long to vote.
"It was pleasant," he said. "I didn't have to stand in line."
Askew said he voted for Trump because of what he has done for the economy, adding that he prefers having a successful business man as president.
"He has a proven track record," he said.
Petrina Carter was his choice for City Council, he said, and he voted "yes" on the casino referendum.
"I think it's going to bring jobs to Danville," Askew said.
Over at American Legion Post 325 precinct, Pam Haymore also voted for Trump.
"I feel like he's probably the lesser of two evils," said Haymore, 71, adding that she also voted for Shanks and the casino.
Either way, Haymore said she was glad more people are getting out and voting.
Nearly half of registered voters in Danville voted early this year, either by mail or in person. Registrar Peggy Petty anticipated a 75% voter participation rate.
As for Johnson-Rice, she said she will not let the racist statements she endured deter her or make her bitter.
"I'm still going to love you no matter what color you are," she said.
