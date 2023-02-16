Up to 250 more apartments could be on the way to Danville’s growing River District.

The Danville Planning Commission on Monday recommended the approval of a special use permit by Garrett Shifflett that would turn the Imperial Tobacco building into a multi-family residential dwelling.

The sprawling space sits on about 1.9 acres formally located at 501, 505 and 539 Craghead St.

The 155,000 square feet consists of two five-story factories built in the 19 century, according to a summary submitted to the planning commission. Those buildings serve as anchors to two-and three-story buildings between.

It was previously used as a tobacco prizery and storage warehouse. A prizery is a facility where tobacco was pressed in layers.

Shifflett has had a hand in other building developments in the River District including Pemberton Lofts, The Continental and Ballad Brewing.

Parking was the major question Shifflett received from commission members Monday.

“Parking is becoming an issue in the area,” he said.

However, Shifflett noted the city’s office of economic development is looking to buy a space for a parking deck nearby.

“It will help with overflow parking,” Shifflett told members, but said he wasn’t sure how many spaces would be available in that structure.

If the project is approved — it heads to City Council on March 7 — it would be broken into different phases.

Shifflett explained they would first start with what he referred to as the “wings” of the space before turning attention to the middle part.

When that happens, the 250 total units “may go down a little bit,” if they decide to put commercial space in the middle portion.

Joy Ford, who works with Riverfront Real Estate, said tenants aren’t deterred to moving downtown when it comes to parking issues.

“The tenants that we bring in are aware of the parking constraints,” she told the commission, noting her group manages about 500 units in the downtown area.

In fact, many people moving from other cities enjoy not having to pay for parking.

City staff members also noted in the summary report a need for housing in Danville.

The commission unanimously approved recommending approval of a special use permit for the project.