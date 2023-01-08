Questions raised about proposed $2 million pier at planned riverfront park in Danville

A Danville city councilman wants to take another look at whether a $2 million pier should be built as part of the planned riverfront park downtown.

Lee Vogler says the city has a lot of budgetary matters to consider for the upcoming fiscal year, including raising city employees' low pay and how to plan for revenues expected from the Caesars Virginia casino.

"I just think we have a lot of important issues we need to tackle in the next year or two," Vogler told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.

Vogler, who brought up the matter during Danville City Council's regular meeting Tuesday night, pointed out the pier would be an additional $2 million cost alongside the $12 million for the riverfront park and the expense of tearing down the Long Mill Dam.

"In order to get the pier built, they would have to remove the dam," Vogler said. "It's going to be at least half a million dollars or more [to remove the dam]."

He added that adding a pier would be redundant since there will be a renovated pedestrian bridge nearby.

City Council voted 6-3 during its meeting July 5 to remove the dam structure located on the Dan River between the White Mill building and the Danville Family YMCA.

Vogler, James Buckner and Madison Whittle voted against the idea.

The debate over whether to remove the dam had been happening for years, but the topic had taken on a new urgency since development is coming to that part of the Dan River, including the riverfront park and renovation of the White Mill building.

Removal of the dam brings state and federal permitting advantages to the two projects, city leaders said.

The original estimate for the riverfront project was about $10 million for construction, but inflation increased that price tag. The city selected Blair Construction in Gretna to build the park following a request for proposals for the endeavor.

Plans for a riverfront park were first announced in 2016.

Officials hope to build the park on about 4 acres at Main Street and Memorial Drive between the White Mill site and King Memorial Bridge.

Open green space makes up a large portion of the park, which also would feature a staging area that could be used for small performance events. There would be an elevated walkway/viewing pier stretching about 20 to 25 feet above the park and part of the Dan River.

"It's not only a pier, but it also serves as a stage," said City Manager Ken Larking. "This will be the cover for the stage."

Numerous entities are providing money to help pay for the park, including the Danville Regional Foundation, the state of Virginia and Duke Energy.

If city officials were to decide to remove the pier from the plans, "it would require a conversation with each of them to make sure they're aware, to see if they have any concerns," Larking said.

Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia pointed out that the pier would be a one-time expense instead of a re-occurring cost.

"It was part of the [riverfront park] design," Sgrinia said. "It was planned for in the process we went through."

A lot of foundations supported it as it was presented in its entirety, he added.

The pier will likely be brought up during budget discussions, said Mayor Alonzo Jones. However, "it's not going to be a top priority," he added.

"The biggest thing is getting employee pay where it should be," Jones said.

A recent study by the Berkley Group found that starting pay for firefighters in Danville was almost 20% below the market average. The city has hired the firm to conduct a pay study for all city government employees.

Larking said he plans to propose multiple raises for city employees in the coming year to bring city pay closer to that of the market average.