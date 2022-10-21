Racing into retirement, Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors honors Timothy Peters

As Timothy Peters races into retirement, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors honored the local native with a resolution this week.

A professional driver for 34 years, when Peters was only 8-year-old, he won 10 World Karting Association National Titles while racing go-karts.

Moving through the ranks, he captured track championships at North Carolina's Orange County Speedway in 2002 and 2003 and won the speedway title in South Boston in 2004.

After the small-track victories, he turned his attention to the national spotlight.

"In 2005, Peters made his NASCAR Truck Series debut with Bobby Hamilton Racing, eventually ending up with Red Horse Racing," from 2009-2017, the resolution states.

He won 11 races in the NASCAR Truck Series at tracks including Martinsville, Daytona, Bristol, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Talladega, Iowa and Indianapolis.

In addition, Peters made starts in the NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Xfinity Series.

"The board hereby expresses its admiration to Peters for his racing accomplishments and congratulates him on his well-deserved retirement," the resolution states.

Ingram read the resolution to Peters at Tuesday night's meeting.

"This is truly a special time for anybody who is a race fan, and you've grown up watching Timothy race, he's accomplished so much," Ingram said while presenting Peters the resolution.

"First of all, thanks to the county and you guys for recognizing us, it's pretty special, and my family" Peters said, becoming visibly emotional.

"He went as far as he could go and we are so proud of you," Ingram said.