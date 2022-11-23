Racing school steers headquarters to Southside Virginia, bringing new jobs and investment

An automotive education company is moving its headquarters to Southern Virginia, bringing 24 new jobs in a $8.9 million project.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia International Raceway on Tuesday to announce the Skip Barber Racing School will relocate its headquarters — currently in Lakeville, Connecticut — to the vast racing facility tucked away in the rural landscape of Alton.

VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot building in the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School, a news release stated.

“We are proud to welcome Skip Barber Racing School to the commonwealth, adding another corporate headquarters operation to our growing roster,” Youngkin said in a news release. “Virginia International Raceway is an invaluable employer in Halifax County, a tourism and economic development driver in Southern Virginia and a top road course in the nation.”

Virginia competed with California and Texas for the project, Youngkin said.

“We want to thank both the governor’s office and Halifax County for working so diligently with us to secure an opportunity for the Skip Barber Racing School to relocate their home to the Virginia Motorsport Technology Park,” said Connie Nyholm, CEO and co-owner of VIR. “Motorsport runs deep in Southern Virginia and this will add further depth to our already robust network of motorsport businesses here on-site and in Halifax County.”

Skip Barber CEO Anthony DeMonte said his company's relationship with the commonwealth started with VIR.

"The more our team worked with Connie Nyholm and VIR, the more apparent it was that Virginia and Halifax Country would be the ideal location for our new headquarters,” DeMonte said in a statement. “The support the governor’s office and Halifax County provide to motorsports businesses and the automotive industry is second to none.”

Skip Barber founded the racing school in 1975, and since the first class, more 400,000 students have become racers and champions, the governor's release stated.

The company is now one of the world's largest for education and entertainment.

As far as funding, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Halifax County, the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to land the project.

Youngkin approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Halifax County, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a grant for $32,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.

Skip Barber will be eligible to get state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide funding and help for the company's employee training initiatives.

“Skip Barber Racing School operates at the intersection of technology and motorsports, driving a high-quality experience for training and entertainment,” Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “This partnership will be a winning combination for Halifax County and the Skip Barber team that is known around the world.”