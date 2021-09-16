Ready to cast your ballot? Early voting starts Friday in Virginia

Contact the registrar’s office at 434-799-6560 or email govote@danvilleva.gov. Learn more online at danvilleva.gov/284/Voter-Registration-Registrar.

Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee wants all voters in her county to know that her office is in a new location.

“Very important — we have moved,” said Keesee. “We are no longer at 110 Old Chatham Elementary Lane and we are no longer offering early voting at the Olde Dominion Ag. Center.”

The registrar’s office is now at 18 Depot St. in Chatham and is the only designated early voting location in the county.

“Any registered voter may vote early in-person on a voting machine a the Election and Training Center located at 18 Depot St. in Chatham,” said Keesee. “All voters must provide either an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement.”

Keesee’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday except for Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day.

Special Saturday hours will be form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct 30.