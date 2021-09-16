Ready to cast your ballot? Early voting starts Friday in Virginia

In-person voting for the November elections begins Friday throughout Virginia.
Also, anyone registered to vote may now request an absentee ballot and is no longer required to have a valid reason. A voter may ask for the absentee ballot from a local registrar or request a mailed ballot online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation. A vote-by-mail application may be downloaded at elections.virginia.gov/forms.
Regardless of where a person votes in Virginia, the last day to request an absentee ballot is at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and those ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 2 and received by the local registrar by noon Nov. 5 in order to be counted.
Sealed ballots may be dropped off at the assigned polling place as long as it is received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For those voting early, this process ends at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Residents do not have to fill out an application to vote in-person. Anyone may go in-person to the local registrar’s office, present a valid ID and cast a ballot.
Statewide races
Every voter in Virginia will be given the opportunity to vote for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Qualified to be on the ballot for governor are Republican Glenn Allen Youngkin, Democrat Terence Richard McAuliffe and Princess Teira Blanding, representing the Liberation party.
The lieutenant governor race includes two candidates on the ballot: Republican Winsome Earle Sears and Democrat Hala Sophia Ayala.
The attorney general’s office will be filled by either Republican Stuart Redding Miyares or incumbent Democrat Mark Rankin Herring.
Danville
Danville Registrar Peggy Petty reminds everyone that polls will be open in the city of Danville from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 5 p.m. Oct. 12 is the deadline to register to vote or change voter registration information for this election.
“Danville city has mailed out 604 absentee ballots to voters that submitted an application,” said Petty. “Third party special interest groups are mailing vote by mail absentee applications to voters resulting in some duplicate requests.”
In-person absentee voting may be done at the Danville Registrar’s Office, 530 Main St., Suite 100, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 29 with special days on Oct. 23 and 30 at the same times.
The last day to submit an absentee ballot application by mail, fax or online is by 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
In addition to the statewide races, Danville voters will choose between incumbent Republican D.W. Danny Marshall III and Democrat S.M. “Rhett” Deitz for the 14th District House of Delegates,
Incumbent Michael S. “Mike” Mondul and Ril S. Mattison will be on the ballot for Danville sheriff.
Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael J. Newman, Commissioner of the Revenue James M. “Jimmy” Gillie and Treasurer Sheila A. Williamson-Branch are all running unopposed for their respective constitutional officers.
Danville voters also will have yes-or-no votes for a 1% retail sales tax to be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools and a referendum allowing the city of Danville to contract a debt for $141 million by general obligation school bonds to use with other funds for capital improvement projects involving the renovation and construction within the Danville Public School system.
Petty reminded all Danville voters to be careful of the absentee application where it give the voter the opportunity to sign up for a permanent absentee option.
Also, Petty noted that last year a governor’s declared state of emergency waived the witness requirement on the back of the absentee ballot by mail.
“Since that order expired June 30th, the witness requirement is back in effect,” Petty said. “The voted ballot cannot be counted unless all the information on envelope B is complete including the witness signature.”
Contact the registrar’s office at 434-799-6560 or email govote@danvilleva.gov. Learn more online at danvilleva.gov/284/Voter-Registration-Registrar.
Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee wants all voters in her county to know that her office is in a new location.
“Very important — we have moved,” said Keesee. “We are no longer at 110 Old Chatham Elementary Lane and we are no longer offering early voting at the Olde Dominion Ag. Center.”
The registrar’s office is now at 18 Depot St. in Chatham and is the only designated early voting location in the county.
“Any registered voter may vote early in-person on a voting machine a the Election and Training Center located at 18 Depot St. in Chatham,” said Keesee. “All voters must provide either an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement.”
Keesee’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday except for Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day.
Special Saturday hours will be form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct 30.
“Oct. 30 is the last day to vote in-person prior to election day,” said Keesee. “If you request a ballot by mail and have changed your mind, you are asked to bring your mailed ballot with you when you come to vote.”
Pittsylvania County voters may request an application to be mailed by calling 434-432-7971. Mailed applications may be sent to Pittsylvania County Elections, P.O. Box 460, Chatham, VA 24531.
Absentee ballots may be faxed or emailed back, but Oct. 22 is the last day to request one.
Absentee ballot drop boxes are available at the election office lobby and rear door at 18 Depot St. in Chatham.
In addition to the statewide offices, some Pittsylvania County voters will vote between incumbent Republican Daniel Webster Marshall III and Democrat Sarah Margaret Deitz in the 14th Distric House of Delegates and other will choose either incumbent Republican Leslie Ray Adams or Democrat Chance Brian Trevillian in the 16th District.
For board of supervisors in the Banister District will be Jessie Louis Barksdale and Charles Henry Miller. The Callands-Gretna District has three candidates: Ryland Edgar Brumfield, Gregory Scott Robinson and Darrell William Dalton. The Dan River District has Joe Bryant Davis and Timothy Walter Chesher as candidates.
For school board, Raymond Dalvin Ramsey is running unopposed in the Banister District and Calvin David “Bunky” Doss and Kelly Hodges Merricks are on the ballot for the Callands-Gretna District.
For voters in the town of Hurt, Donney Finch Johnson and Gary Neal Poindexter are running for town council.
The Department of Elections anticipates a high volume of mail-in votes this election and is recommending anyone voting by mail to make a request early and return the ballot quickly. The status of your ballot application can either be tracked online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or by calling the local registrar.
For voters who are blind, have low vision, or have a physical impairment, a ballot marking tool may be used to vote absentee and for anyone with questions about voting absentee whether it be by mail or in-person may call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745, email info@elections.virginia.gov or visit elections.virginia.gov.