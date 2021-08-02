Redistricting challenges loom for Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County faces a time crunch for its redistricting process.

The county must redraw the lines for its seven magisterial districts following the 2020 census, but will have less time to do it compared to 10 years ago.

Following the 2010 U.S. Census 10 years ago, the county’s geographic information system coordinator did the work and had nine months to complete the task.

“This time, the preliminary Census data needed to begin redistricting isn’t even available yet, and all of the data won’t be available until sometime in September,” said county spokesman Caleb Ayers. “This means we will only have about three months to complete the entire process.”

The county must submit its redistricting plans to Virginia’s attorney general by Dec. 31.

Pittsylvania County’s seven districts include Chatham-Blairs, Tunstall, Callands-Gretna, Banister, Staunton River, Dan River and Westover.

In years past before the 2011 redistricting process, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors appointed a redistricting committee that could confer with a consultant on how to redraw the districts, or they used county staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}