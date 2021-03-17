Republican gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox stops in Danville

Republican gubernatorial candidate Delegate Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, held a meet-and-greet event Wednesday evening at The Golden Leaf Bistro in the River District in Danville.

"I've been wanting to come to Danville for several weeks, so this is my chance to get down there and talk about why I'm running for governor," he said during an interview at the event. "We're trying to travel the entire state, but this is a very important region for us."

"I think the Democrats under one-party control have not served the state well," he added.

A retired government teacher, Cox has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 1990. He was house majority leader from 2010-2018 and speaker of the house from 2018-2020.

"I do think ... I have the experience," he said.

He criticized Gov. Ralph Northam's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.