Residents voice opposition to new Danville police station project, but council — after debate — moves forward with plans

Danville City Council worked through opposition of residents, a lengthy debate among members and two motions to delay and voted Tuesday night to move ahead in trying to build a new police station.

A $17 million facility at 2291 Memorial Drive would be contingent upon city voters' approving a casino at the former Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield, because city officials are depending on revenues from a Caesars Virginia casino to help pay for the project.

But one resident wondered aloud before council what would happen if the casino were to shut down within a few years after opening or residents were to vote against it.

"What if the casino comes and they leave within two years time?" Sharon Eldridge Bohannon asked. "How is this new headquarters going to be funded if the casino is not approved for the city of Danville? Will the taxpayers have to pay?"

Council's votes to approve a lease agreement and — following a second motion — for a purchase and sale agreement between the city and 2291 Schoolfield, LLC, for the $17 million construction of a new police station, were contingent upon voters' approval of a casino Nov. 3.

City resident Cherie Tamson requested that council table this vote until after the election.